The 2023 NBA Finals continue Sunday night in Denver as the Nuggets host the Miami Heat in Game 2. The Nuggets, who have not lost at home in the 2023 NBA playoffs, took Game 1 on Thursday, cruising to an 11-point win behind a Nikola Jokic triple-double and 26 points from Jamal Murray. The Heat shot just 33% on their 39 3-point attempts in Game 1 and are hoping to bounce back with a better shooting night in Game 2.

Both teams have made history by reaching these Finals. The Heat became just the second No. 8 seed to get to the NBA Finals as they knocked out the top-seeded Bucks, fifth-seeded Knicks and second-seeded Celtics on their way to the Eastern Conference championship. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Denver is 13-3 in the playoffs and swept the Lakers to win the Western Conference finals.

Below is all the info for the 2023 NBA Finals. All games will be broadcast on ABC and will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1 : Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap)

: Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap) Game 2 : Heat at Nuggets - Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Heat at Nuggets - Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 3 : Nuggets at Heat - Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat - Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 4 : Nuggets at Heat - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 5 : Heat at Nuggets - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Heat at Nuggets - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 6 : Nuggets at Heat - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Nuggets at Heat - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 7: Heat at Nuggets - Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* - if necessary)

And here's a look at recent NBA Finals history, with the last 10 winners and last 10 MVPs.

NBA Finals history

2022 : Warriors over Celtics in six games | MVP: Stephen Curry

: Warriors over Celtics in six games | MVP: Stephen Curry 2021 : Bucks over Suns in six games | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

: Bucks over Suns in six games | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo 2020 : Lakers over Heat in six games | MVP: LeBron James

: Lakers over Heat in six games | MVP: LeBron James 2019 : Raptors over Warriors in six games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard

: Raptors over Warriors in six games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard 2018 : Warriors over Cavaliers in four games | MVP: Kevin Durant

: Warriors over Cavaliers in four games | MVP: Kevin Durant 2017 : Warriors over Cavaliers in five games | MVP: Kevin Durrant

: Warriors over Cavaliers in five games | MVP: Kevin Durrant 2016 : Cavaliers over Warriors in seven games | MVP: LeBron James

: Cavaliers over Warriors in seven games | MVP: LeBron James 2015 : Warriors over Cavaliers in six games | MVP: Andre Iguodala

: Warriors over Cavaliers in six games | MVP: Andre Iguodala 2014 : Spurs over Heat in five games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard

: Spurs over Heat in five games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard 2013: Heat over Spurs in seven games | MVP: LeBron James

More NBA Finals coverage