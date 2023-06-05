The 2023 NBA Finals continued in Denver Sunday night and the Miami Heat continue to do Miami Heat things. Just as they had in the previous three rounds, the Heat are heading home for Game 3 with home-court advantage on their side. Miami used a torrent of 3-point shooting to get back into the contest -- or extend their lead -- against the Nuggets. In the end, Miami shot 48.5% from 3 to Denver's 39%.

In securing the victory, the Heat became the league's first 8-seed to win a road game in the NBA Finals. Of course, the sample size is tiny, with the 1999 New York Knicks being the only other team that has gotten this far. Still, Miami will host Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday, which will mark the first time that the franchise has played a Finals game at home since 2014. It will also be the first Finals game the organization has played in Miami without Dwyane Wade in the lineup, and it will the first it will host since the 2020 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers was played in the Orlando bubble.

Below is all the info for the 2023 NBA Finals. All games will be broadcast on ABC and will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1 : Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap)

: Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap) Game 2 : Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (recap)

: Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (recap) Game 3 : Nuggets at Heat - Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat - Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 4 : Nuggets at Heat - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 5 : Heat at Nuggets - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Heat at Nuggets - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 6 : Nuggets at Heat - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Nuggets at Heat - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 7: Heat at Nuggets - Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* - if necessary)

And here's a look at recent NBA Finals history, with the last 10 winners and last 10 MVPs.

NBA Finals history

2022 : Warriors over Celtics in six games | MVP: Stephen Curry

: Warriors over Celtics in six games | MVP: Stephen Curry 2021 : Bucks over Suns in six games | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

: Bucks over Suns in six games | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo 2020 : Lakers over Heat in six games | MVP: LeBron James

: Lakers over Heat in six games | MVP: LeBron James 2019 : Raptors over Warriors in six games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard

: Raptors over Warriors in six games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard 2018 : Warriors over Cavaliers in four games | MVP: Kevin Durant

: Warriors over Cavaliers in four games | MVP: Kevin Durant 2017 : Warriors over Cavaliers in five games | MVP: Kevin Durrant

: Warriors over Cavaliers in five games | MVP: Kevin Durrant 2016 : Cavaliers over Warriors in seven games | MVP: LeBron James

: Cavaliers over Warriors in seven games | MVP: LeBron James 2015 : Warriors over Cavaliers in six games | MVP: Andre Iguodala

: Warriors over Cavaliers in six games | MVP: Andre Iguodala 2014 : Spurs over Heat in five games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard

: Spurs over Heat in five games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard 2013: Heat over Spurs in seven games | MVP: LeBron James

