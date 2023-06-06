The 2023 NBA Finals continue Wednesday night as the title series moves to south Florida for Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. The Heat handed the Nuggets their first home loss of the 2023 NBA playoffs in Sunday's Game 2, using a strong fourth quarter and 3-point shooting to pull off a three-point win. The Heat will now host their first NBA Finals game since 2014 (the team also made the 2020 NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble).

In securing the Game 2 win, the Heat became the league's first No. 8 seed to win a road game in the NBA Finals. Of course, the sample size is tiny, with the 1999 New York Knicks being the only other team that has gotten this far.

Below is all the info for the 2023 NBA Finals. All games will be broadcast on ABC and will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1 : Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap)

: Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap) Game 2 : Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (recap)

: Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (recap) Game 3 : Nuggets at Heat - Wednesday, June 7 ( 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

: Nuggets at Heat - Wednesday, June 7 ( Game 4 : Nuggets at Heat - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 5 : Heat at Nuggets - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Heat at Nuggets - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 6 : Nuggets at Heat - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Nuggets at Heat - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 7: Heat at Nuggets - Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* - if necessary)

And here's a look at recent NBA Finals history, with the last 10 winners and last 10 MVPs.

NBA Finals history

2022 : Warriors over Celtics in six games | MVP: Stephen Curry

: Warriors over Celtics in six games | MVP: Stephen Curry 2021 : Bucks over Suns in six games | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

: Bucks over Suns in six games | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo 2020 : Lakers over Heat in six games | MVP: LeBron James

: Lakers over Heat in six games | MVP: LeBron James 2019 : Raptors over Warriors in six games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard

: Raptors over Warriors in six games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard 2018 : Warriors over Cavaliers in four games | MVP: Kevin Durant

: Warriors over Cavaliers in four games | MVP: Kevin Durant 2017 : Warriors over Cavaliers in five games | MVP: Kevin Durrant

: Warriors over Cavaliers in five games | MVP: Kevin Durrant 2016 : Cavaliers over Warriors in seven games | MVP: LeBron James

: Cavaliers over Warriors in seven games | MVP: LeBron James 2015 : Warriors over Cavaliers in six games | MVP: Andre Iguodala

: Warriors over Cavaliers in six games | MVP: Andre Iguodala 2014 : Spurs over Heat in five games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard

: Spurs over Heat in five games | MVP: Kawhi Leonard 2013: Heat over Spurs in seven games | MVP: LeBron James

