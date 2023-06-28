kyrie-getty.png
Getty Images

While NBA free agency isn't the superstar bonanza it once was -- partly due to elite players signing supermax deals and then asking for trades rather than entering the free-agent market -- there are still some marquee names on the board in the 2023 offseason that will make a significant impact wherever they end up.

James Harden, who was on this list last year, shows up at the top once again, as he can decline his player option and enter free agency. Right behind him is Kyrie Irving, who finished last season with the Dallas Mavericks and enters the summer as a potential difference maker.

Once free agency officially begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, it will be difficult to keep track of all the player movement. That's what we're here for. If someone agrees to a deal, we'll get it on the list below, so all you have to do is keep refreshing to stay up to date with all the latest moves.

Happy NBA free agency, and enjoy the madness.

2023 NBA free agency tracker


PlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
James Harden (33)
PG
Player option
2
Kyrie Irving (31)
PG
Unrestricted
3
Khris Middleton (31)
SF
Unrestricted
4
Fred VanVleet (29)
PG
Unrestricted
5
Draymond Green (33)
PF
Unrestricted
6
Jerami Grant (29)
PF
Unrestricted
7
Brook Lopez (35)
C
Unrestricted
8
Kyle Kuzma (27)
PF
Unrestricted
9
Jakob Poeltl (27)
C
Unrestricted
10
Austin Reaves (25)
SG
Restricted
11
Cameron Johnson (27)
PF
Restricted
12
Jordan Clarkson (31)
PG
Player option
13
Bruce Brown (26)
SF
Player option
14
Josh Hart (28)
SF
Player option
15
D'Angelo Russell (27)
PG
Unrestricted
16
Christian Wood (27)
C
Unrestricted
17
Russell Westbrook (34)
PG
Unrestricted
18
Harrison Barnes (31)
PF
Unrestricted
19
Dillon Brooks (27)
SF
Unrestricted
20
Max Strus (27)
SG
Unrestricted
21
Donte DiVincenzo (26)
SG
Player option
22
Gabe Vincent (27)
PG
Unrestricted
23
Rui Hachimura (25)
PF
Restricted
24
Kelly Oubre Jr. (27)
SF
Unrestricted
25
PJ Washington (24)
PF
Restricted
26
Caris LeVert (28)
SG
Unrestricted
27
Seth Curry (32)
SG
Unrestricted
28
Grant Williams (24)
PF
Restricted
29
Mason Plumlee (33)
C
Unrestricted
30
Dennis Schroder (29)
PG
Unrestricted