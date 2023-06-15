1 James Harden Philadelphia 76ers PG

Player option

Despite his playoff failures, Harden has been productive as the 76ers' point guard, leading the NBA in assists last season while putting up 21 points per game on his best 3-point shooting since his last OKC season back in 2012. The chatter about Harden heading back to Houston has been loud and consistent, but returning to Philadelphia with new head coach Nick Nurse is probably the favorite in the clubhouse.

2 Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks PG

Unrestricted

Irving finished another tumultuous season by averaging 27 points, six assists and five rebounds in 20 games with the Mavericks, who punted on a play-in spot in the final week. Despite Dallas' lack of success after the trade, the team was actually a plus-four in net rating with both Doncic and Irving on the floor, which will perhaps lead the front office to make him an enticing offer. If not, there will certainly be teams willing to put up with any off-court drama to secure a player of Irving's caliber.

3 Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF

Player option

Middleton returned slowly from injury in 2022-23, but looked like his old self in the playoffs with 24 points per game on 47/41/87 shooting splits. It's hard to believe Milwaukee would let him go considering how crucial he is to the team, but there will be plenty of bidders if Middleton elects to become a free agent. It should be noted that Middleton underwent knee surgery

4 Kristaps Porzingis Washington Wizards C

Player option

The unicorn is coming off arguably his best season, and most importantly he stayed healthy for the bulk of the year. Washington has a new front office, so Porzingis will have to decide whether he wants to be a part of the future in D.C.

5 Fred VanVleet Toronto Raptors PG

Player option

VanVleet will reportedly decline his option, making him one of the most attractive free agents on the market given his production and championship mettle. He would be a great stabilizer and mentor on a rebuilding team or potentially the final piece of the puzzle for a contender.

6 Draymond Green Golden State Warriors PF

Player option

It's hard to imagine Green not in a Golden State uniform, but after last season's disappointment that began with his infamous punch during training camp, a mutual parting of ways isn't totally out of the question. Green's value outside of the Warriors' system he helped build is hard to gauge, but if he declines his option there will likely be plenty of teams willing to pay up to find out.

7 Jerami Grant Portland Trail Blazers PF

Unrestricted

Grant was exactly the Blazers needed last season, playing strong defense while averaging over 20 points per game and shooting a career-high 40% from 3-point range. If Portland decides to rebuild and let Grant walk, he'll get some significant offers in the free-agent market.

8 Chris Paul Phoenix Suns PG

Non-guaranteed

Paul has shown clear signs of decline and will turn 39 next season, but he's still more than capable of orchestrating efficient offense and competing on defense. If things don't work out in Phoenix, other contenders would love to have him at a discounted price, but Paul might not be interested in that route.

9 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks C

Unrestricted

Lopez has become one of the best defensive players in the NBA, and is coming off of arguably the best all-around season of his career. With the premium put on rim protection, he should have at least a handful of suitors this offseason.

10 Nikola Vucevic Chicago Bulls C

Unrestricted

It doesn't look like Vucevic is leaving Chicago, but he's still a free agent who averaged almost 18 points and 11 rebounds per game. A 7-footer who can stretch the floor will always command attention on the open market, so we'll have to see if Vucevic ends up there this summer.

11 Kyle Kuzma Washington Wizards PF

Player option

The likelihood is that Kuzma will choose not to exercise his option and test the open market, where he'll have plenty of suitors as a big wing who can defend multiple positions and also drop 30 points on any given night. Like with Porzingis, the direction of the new Wizards front office could sway Kuzma one way or another.

12 Jakob Poeltl Toronto Raptors C

Unrestricted

Poeltl was excellent after being traded to the Raptors, as they outscored opponents by 9.1 points per 100 possessions in his minutes. They'll likely look to bring him back, but should they change course he'll have no shortage of offers from contenders around the league.

13 Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers SG

Restricted

Reaves evolved from a useful rotation player to a nightly starter to an essential playoff performer in a matter of months for the Lakers, who have the ability to match any lucrative offer that comes his way. A return to L.A. seems likely given the Lakers' financial restrictions, but there's also a chance that Reaves' price tag simply gets too high.

14 Cameron Johnson Brooklyn Nets SF

Restricted

Brooklyn's direction is a bit uncertain at the moment, but it has the right to retain Johnson for whatever price another team is willing to offer. A sharpshooting wing with size who can run the floor is a hot commodity, and he should be paid accordingly.

15 Jordan Clarkson Utah Jazz PG

Player option

Clarkson was given more responsibility in Utah this season and thrived, embracing more of a point guard role rather than simply a bucket-getter. That newly showcased skill set could increase his value on the open market, should he elect to decline his $14.3 million option.

Player option

Trent is expected to receive much more than his $18.6 million player option on the open market, so you'll likely see him as an unrestricted free agent this summer. He's an intriguing piece for any team given his shooting ability and defensive versatility.

17 Bruce Brown Denver Nuggets SF

Player option

Brown proved himself to be an essential part of the Nuggets' championship run, and now Denver finds itself in a precarious position since it can only offer him a $7.8 million starting salary on a new contract. He's clearly worth much more than that, so the question is whether Brown wants to take a major discount to keep things rolling with the Nuggets.

18 Josh Hart New York Knicks SF

Player option

Ever the Swiss Army knife, Hart was a revelation in New York after being acquired before the trade deadline. He's expected to decline his player option and will look for a bigger payday with the Knicks. If things go sideways for whatever reason, however, Hart will have his fill of suitors.

19 D'Angelo Russell Los Angeles Lakers PG

Unrestricted

The marriage between Russell and the Lakers looked great until the playoffs when, once again, he became unplayable in certain matchups. He's a reliable option for the Lakers if they choose to run back what worked so well to close last season, but a player of Russell's shooting and playmaking ability would also be useful on many other teams around the league.

20 Christian Wood Dallas Mavericks C

Unrestricted

Wood was expected to make a big impact with Luka Doncic in Dallas, but things didn't turn out the way he or the franchise planned. As a result, he'll likely find a new home this summer. Wood's talent is obvious, as a 7-footer who can stretch to 3-point range and finish at the rim, but his defensive deficiencies kept him off the floor at times for the Mavericks.

21 Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Clippers PG

Unrestricted

Despite his struggles with the Lakers, Westbrook proved with the Clippers that he can still be effective as a lead guard when he has the ball in his hands. The question is whether there are many teams out there, particularly contenders, who are ready to fork over so much responsibility to a former MVP whose efficiency continues to wane.

22 Harrison Barnes Sacramento Kings PF

Unrestricted

Mike Brown heaped praise upon Barnes throughout the Kings' first playoff series in 17 years, and he would certainly love to have the veteran forward back to help continue their ascent in the Western Conference. That being said, Barnes is the ideal proven, 3-and-D piece to place on any contender.

23 Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies SF

Unrestricted

It's strange to picture Brooks in a uniform other than the Grizzlies, but reports indicate that he's not going back to Memphis. His offense is occasionally cringeworthy, but he earned Second Team All-Defense honors this past season for a reason -- he's tenacious, physical and aggressive. The question is what his skill set and demeanor will command on the open market.

24 Max Strus Miami Heat SG

Unrestricted

Strus was one of the many unheralded members of the Heat that came into the spotlight during their run to the Finals. He's a knock-down shooter who more than held his own defensively in the postseason, which should make him an intriguing option in free agency.

25 Donte DiVincenzo Golden State Warriors SF

Player option

DiVincenzo fit perfectly on the Warriors, but he's going to have to take less than his value if he wants to stay. His player option is for $4.7 million, and the Warriors can't offer much more than that on a new contract. We'll see if he prioritizes fit over compensation this offseason.

26 Gabe Vincent Miami Heat PG

Unrestricted

The starting point guard for the Eastern Conference champions, Vincent is due for a major pay increase from the $1.8 million he made last season. If Miami goes star-hunting and lets Vincent go, he would be a seamless addition to pretty much any NBA team.

27 Rui Hachimura Los Angeles Lakers PF

Restricted

Hachimura raised his stock considerably with an incredible playoff performance for the Lakers, who are likely crunching the numbers on how high of an offer they're willing to match for the 25-year-old forward. After struggling from 3-point range throughout his career, Hachimura shot 49% in the postseason with L.A.

Unrestricted

Oubre is one of those rare players who can average 20 points per game but still seem like he's hurting your team. But if teams are looking for production and volume shooting -- and are willing to live with the inefficiency -- Oubre fits the bill.

29 PJ Washington Charlotte Hornets PF

Restricted

Washington was one of the few bright spots on a struggling Hornets team last season, averaging a career-high 16 points per game. As a plug-and-play stretch-four, Washington should get plenty of attention this summer.

30 Naz Reid Minnesota Timberwolves C