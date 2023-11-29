Group play in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament is complete and now single-elimination play begins on Monday, Dec. 4 with eight teams vying to become champions of the inaugural event. The Eastern Conference is represented by the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the four teams to make it out of the Western Conference group stage and into the knockout rounds are the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans. The Celtics are the +300 favorites (risk $100 to win $300) in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament odds, while the Bucks (+340), Lakers (+550) and Kings (+550) are close behind.

The quarterfinals will take place on Dec. 4/5 and will be hosted by the higher seed, while the semifinals and finals will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9, respectively. Before making any basketball picks or 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023-24 NBA season on an 86-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament bracket and locked in NBA picks for every NBA matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament predictions

One of the surprising NBA In-Season Tournament bracket predictions from the model: It is fading the Boston Celtics even though they're the favorites to win it all at 3-1. Boston needed a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls on the final day of group play to sneak past the Magic and Nets in East Group C and now it will face a tough road to the final.

The Celtics will enter the knockout rounds with Kristaps Porzingis' status (calf) up in the air and they'll have to go on the road to take on the Pacers in the first round. Indiana went unbeaten during the group stage and outscored its opponents by nearly 10 points per game with Tyrese Haliburton playing the best basketball of his career early this season after making his first NBA all-star appearance last year.

With the Bucks on the East side of the bracket and then potentially another superstar-laden team like the Lakers or Suns waiting in the finals, Boston will have an incredibly tough road and the model doesn't see a lot of value in the Celtics given their current price. The model only has Boston winning its first-round matchup in 50.5% of simulations and only gives the Celtics an 18.7% chance of winning it all, which falls well short of the implied odds they're being given. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament bracket picks

The model has made the call on who wins every other game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament bracket, and it thinks one double-digit long shot is an incredible value to win it all. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins every game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament? And what double-digit long shot is a surprising value to win it all? Check out the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $10,000 since its inception, and find out.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament brackets, schedule, odds

Get full NBA picks at SportsLine

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament schedule/bracket:

(All times Eastern)



Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: Celtics at Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal: Pelicans at Kings, 10 p.m.



Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: Knicks at Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal: Suns at Lakers, 10 p.m.



Thursday, Dec. 7

East semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD

West semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD



Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament odds:

Celtics +300

Bucks +340

Lakers +550

Kings +550

Suns +650

Pelicans +1200

Pacers +1300

Knicks +1400