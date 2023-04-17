Round 1 - Pick 1 Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 21.4 RPG 9.9 BPG 3.1 3P% 30.4% LeBron James said he is "like an alien." Stephen Curry thinks he is "like a cheat code." I think he's the "clear No. 1 in this class and it is not close." You can quote me on that one. The 7-foot-4 center/forward/guard/unicorn might be the best prospect basketball has ever seen.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.5 RPG 5.3 APG 6.8 3P% 27.5% Brandon Miller's rise this season combined with Henderson's stagnated development as a shooter makes this a tougher pick than it might've seemed a few months ago, but Henderson's still a gamble I'd take with joy. He's a fiery, swaggy competitor who has elite handles, major athletic pop and a creative mind that perfectly fits the NBA point guard position.

Round 1- Pick 3 Brandon Miller SF Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 38.4% Off the court, NBA teams are likely to have questions about Miller after he was connected to, and on the scene of, a fatal shooting during the season. On the court, though, 6-9 forwards who have the scoring and creation ability Miller has don't slip out of the top five.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Cam Whitmore SF Villanova • Fr • 6'7" / 232 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 3P% 34.3% Villanova had its worst season by win percentage in more than a decade in 2022-23, largely keeping Whitmore's star power hidden beneath the radar. I like him as much as any of the non Wemby/Henderson players in this class, though, and the combination of his powerful athleticism and shot-making at the wing position makes him very appealing.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 5.9 APG 5.9 3P% 25% Both Thompson twins might be top-10 picks in this class but I slightly favor Amen over his brother, Ausar, because of his playmaking and ability to make advanced reads. He's an elite athlete who could be the initiator for an NBA offense, and players with that profile at 6-6 are very, very valuable.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Keyonte George SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.3 RPG 4.2 APG 2.8 3P% 33.8% The efficiency with which George produced at Baylor as a freshman leaves a little to be desired but the 19-year-old combo guard has the shot-making to be one of the best pure scorers in this class. Lots of promise here with his playmaking, too, and though he was turnover-prone, there's room for him in time to grow into one of the best guards in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Cason Wallace PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.7 RPG 3.7 APG 4.3 3P% 34.6% Kentucky guards underwhelming in college and becoming stars in the NBA has been something of a regular occurrence, and Wallace profiles as someone who can keep that tradition alive. He didn't dominate as a freshman but he showed off a ton of versatility on offense while routinely making highlight reel plays as a difference-maker on the defensive side of the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.5 RPG 1.6 APG 1.7 3P% 33.8% Thompson had a big season with OTE this past year and has the physical tools and makeup that NBA teams so desperately crave at the wing spot. He's a big athlete like his twin brother, Amen, and brings polish and pizazz to the position as someone with big upside.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jarace Walker PF Houston • Fr • 6'8" / 240 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.2 RPG 6.8 APG 1.8 3P% 34.7% This feels like the absolute floor for Walker, one of the most physically ready prospects in this draft class. He plays with relentless energy on both ends and projects cleanly as a do-it-all power forward who can stretch the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nick Smith Jr. SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.5 RPG 1.6 APG 1.7 3P% 33.8% A nagging knee injury cost Smith Jr. real exposure to showcase himself on a big stage this season as he played in less than half of Arkansas' games, only to return and struggle down the stretch. But the No. 1 recruit from the 2022 class, an immensely talented scorer and slasher, is still someone I'd be giddy to gamble on in this range.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Anthony Black PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'7" / 198 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.8 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 30.1% If Black makes it to No. 11 on draft night, then I think you'd have to take him here regardless of roster situation. He's a connector-type prospect with a big frame who plays selflessly. Defends multiple positions, extremely savvy, does a little of everything that affects winning.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 12 Gradey Dick SF Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.7 3P% 40.3% Dick missed 14 of his 20 shot attempts in his final two games vs. ranked opponents to end the season, a gripe I hear constantly from KU fans. But in the NBA he will demand less attention and his skill set as a result should shine. If he's a third or fourth option who is asked only to play in transition and knock down 3-pointers I think he can be among the best in that role in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Hawkins SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 195 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 1.3 3P% 38.8% Hawkins shined for UConn in its run to the national championship with his stellar sharpshooting on full display. He hit nearly 40% from 3-point range on the season and rated in the 97th percentile this season as a spot-up shooter, according to Synergy data. His off-ball movement and shooting ability in various situations makes him a really exciting wing prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kris Murray PF Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 20.2 RPG 7.9 APG 2 3P% 33.5% The younger brother of 2022 lottery pick Keegan Murray, Kris Murray had a breakout season for Iowa averaging north of 20 points per game while showing off range as a 3-point shooter. He's a combo forward who brings versatility, polish and size to a position that NBA teams prioritize versatility, polish and size.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jalen Hood-Schifino PG Indiana • Fr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.5 RPG 4.1 APG 3.7 3P% 33.3% NBA teams are always on the hunt for combo guard/creators like Hood-Schifino, and he flashed enough on both ends at Indiana to push for a potential lottery spot in this year's draft. Great frame, really good defensively, and knows how to attack and make plays off the bounce. His shot needs to become more developmentally consistent but the tools here are undeniable.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 16 Taylor Hendricks PF UCF • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.1 RPG 7 APG 1.4 3P% 39.4% Hendricks has been a meteoric riser this season launching from off the radar to in the mix as a potential top-10 pick in the class. He projects as a stretch big who can excel as the roll man and has excellent shooting touch inside and out.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Dariq Whitehead SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8.3 RPG 2.4 APG 1 3P% 42.4% Whitehead had a topsy-turvy season at Duke and didn't quite live up to expectations as a five-star, consensus top-five recruit, in part because of injuries and in part because of inconsistencies. But there's enough pedigree and production here to like in this range given how well he shot the ball, and there should be hope that his pre-injury burst returns as he gets further removed from them.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dereck Lively II C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5.2 RPG 5.4 APG 1.1 BPG 2.4 The stats above don't do justice to how impactful Lively was at the end of the season for Duke and how impactful he can be as an NBA player. He's an above-the-rim threat on both ends of the floor who can be a game-changer defensively protecting the basket.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 19 Gregory Jackson PF South Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.4 RPG 5.9 APG 0.8 3P% 32.4% I'm not ranking Jackson this high on the Big Board but I won't be surprised if he goes higher than expected and jumps into this range. The former No. 1 overall recruit in his class reclassified and is one of the youngest players in the class. NBA teams love youth with room to grow, and Jackson presents an intriguing developmental case.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trayce Jackson-Davis PF Indiana • Jr • 6'9" / 245 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 20.9 RPG 10.8 APG 4 Big men who don't shoot 3-pointers don't pop off the page as definite first-rounders, and yet Jackson-Davis by most measures appears to be an anomaly. He's a dominant interior scorer and rebounder who shows great touch and makes great plays as a passer. You can funnel some of your offense through him. A nice bet on someone who isn't Domantas Sabonis but has lots of Domantas Sabonis-like traits.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 21 Brice Sensabaugh SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16.3 RPG 5.4 APG 1.2 3P% 40.5% As a four-star prospect ranked 85th in his class, Sensabaugh wasn't even on the one-and-done radar entering the season. But his production with Ohio State is tough to ignore. Uses his big frame well and smashed in his role as a rotation piece hitting 40.5% of his 3-pointers on the year.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Leonard Miller SF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 195 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.9 RPG 10.1 APG 1.7 Miller tested the NBA Draft waters and had some first-round buzz before ultimately withdrawing and committing to the G League Ignite. Now he's built upon that momentum as a scorer and rebounder who, while still a tad raw, has the physical tools and size to warrant mid-to-late lottery consideration.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jett Howard SG Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.2 RPG 2.8 APG 2 3P% 36.8% This is a bit of a plunge from where I last had Howard -- which was late lottery -- but I'm still very much in on him as a top-30 player in this class. Really good shooter with an excellent frame who has touch on floaters, in the mid-range and from beyond the 3-point line.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Rayan Rupert PG France • 6'6" / 192 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 6.6 RPG 2.5 APG 1.0 3P% 25% Rupert is a toolsy prospect with a great frame and a defensive baseline that presents promise, but he remains very raw in terms of what he can bring to the table on the offensive end. If his shot comes around there's a lot to like, but there's not much right now that suggests he can be an NBA player anytime soon. Definitely a developmental prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kobe Bufkin SG Michigan • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14 RPG 4.5 APG 2.9 3P% 35.5% A second-year player for Michigan, Bufkin blossomed into a bona fide first-round talent this past season. He has a nice combination of scoring and creation that might make him an appealing two-way guard in the league.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 26 Colby Jones SG Xavier • Jr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.4 3P% 37.8% One of my favorite prospects in this class. Jones is one of those players who can fade in and out of games, then you look up and he has 10 points, seven assists and eight rebounds. Impacts winning in a variety of ways.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Jalen Wilson SF Kansas • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 20.1 RPG 8.3 APG 2.2 3P% 33.7% Wilson was the best player in the best league last season, making a leap to stardom at Kansas. He's made steady improvements as a shooter over the years and has always been an excellent rebounder at his size and position. Teams may be scared off by his age -- he's a four-year player -- but the developmental trajectory he's on has me buying his NBA stock.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaime Jaquez Jr. SG UCLA • Sr • 6'7" / 225 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 17.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.4 3P% 31.7% Another four-year player who may be overlooked by teams looking for youth. Jaquez doesn't wow with athleticism, but he's a smooth operator who has the smarts and skill to stick as a role player.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 29 Terquavion Smith SG NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 165 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 14th PPG 17.9 RPG 3.6 APG 4.1 3P% 33.6% Smith is a twitchy athlete who I thought was a first-round talent a year ago before withdrawing and returning to NC State. He basically held steady production-wise but his improvement as a passer and decision-maker has unlocked even more upside for him.