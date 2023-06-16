Round 1 - Pick 1 Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 21.6 RPG 10.4 BPG 3.0 3P% 27.5% I'm setting the over/under on time spent on the clock for the Spurs here at 1.6 seconds, and I am hammering the under. Wembanyama has long been the favorite to go No. 1, and the Spurs will do what everyone expects and make him the first pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Brandon Miller SF Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 38.4% Smoke immediately rising out of Charlotte following the lottery and in the weeks since suggests that Miller is the pick here, though Scoot Henderson should be -- and I believe is -- very much in play. The addition of a 6-9 wing in Miller who can be a dynamic offensive weapon next to LaMelo Ball is plenty enticing for the Hornets.

Round 1- Pick 3 Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 5.1 APG 6.6 3P% 32.4% In a three-star draft, Portland nabs the last remaining of the big three in Henderson, the athletic G League Ignite lead guard who projects as a potential franchise building block. The fit next to Damian Lillard might not be a perfect one, but passing on his star potential at three -- aside from getting a massive haul -- would be shortsighted.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.4 RPG 5.9 APG 5.9 3P% 25% Realistically there are several names involved here at No. 4 and the Rockets' potential interest in James Harden this offseason could tilt their preference. But in a vacuum, Thompson presents the most long-term upside here as a homerun swing. He has superstar athleticism and a silky smooth game with passing and playmaking that makes him appealing, though his shot remains a work in progress.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Cam Whitmore SF Villanova • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 3P% 34.3% Detroit can establish an identity here and make a statement with either Whitmore or Jarace Walker, both of whom I think are the 1-2 preferences for the Pistons if on the board. Whitmore's a competitive wing who would help continue to establish the culture as a reinforcer and grinder next to Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Anthony Black PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.8 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 30.1% When you think of Black the word immediately connected with him is "connector." He'd be a huge addition for the Magic who are now building around Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, giving them someone who can play selflessly on offense and embrace his role on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jarace Walker PF Houston • Fr • 6'7" / 249 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.2 RPG 6.8 APG 1.8 3P% 34.7% Walker will be in play as early as No. 5 on draft night so the Pacers scooping him here at No. 8 would present great value. He's a ready-made combo forward with a massive reach who can be a difference-maker on defense and adds passing, playmaking and feel you more frequently get with a shooting guard or wing than a power forward.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 7.1 APG 6.1 3P% 29.8% What direction Washington goes here remains a major mystery, and with Black -- long considered a potential Wizards fit -- off the board, I like the idea of taking a swing on the other Thompson twin. Some evaluators believe he has the same or even higher upside of his brother, Amen, and his scoring mindset and improved playmaking makes for a fun NBA projection as a do-it-all wing.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Taylor Hendricks PF UCF • Fr • 6'8" / 214 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.1 RPG 7 APG 1.4 3P% 39.4% Hendricks is a fast-rising prospect who presents immense upside in this range with a 6-9 plus-wingspan. He brings amazing defensive versatility and shooting and has the movement ability to develop into a foundational piece as Utah retools its roster.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cason Wallace PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.7 RPG 3.7 APG 4.3 3P% 34.6% Dallas could -- and I think, should -- be thinking of ways to best maximize its pieces around Luka Doncic, and for my money Wallace is the best bet here. He's a great defensive playmaker who can play on or off the ball and brings playmaking to the game as a potential secondary creator.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 11 Jett Howard SG Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.2 RPG 2.8 APG 2 3P% 36.8% There might be questions about what Howard can bring to the table beyond his shooting, but there are zero questions specifically about his shooting. That gives him an elite trait to bring to the table here for the Magic, something that would fit neatly around Banchero and Wagner.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Leonard Miller SF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 213 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.9 RPG 10.1 APG 1.7 3P% 30.4% No one has a clue what OKC will do here at 12 -- Bilal Coulibaly, Kobe Bufkin, Dereck Lively all make sense if they stand pat -- but Miller is one that is at least worth watching in this range. He averaged a double-double last season with the G League Ignite and checks a lot of boxes physically for what the Thunder like in prospects: long frame, big wingspan, big IQ, multipositional.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kobe Bufkin SG Michigan • Soph • 6'4" / 187 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14 RPG 4.5 APG 2.9 3P% 35.5% The belief for Toronto is that they may look to add to their weapons in the backcourt to potentially protect themselves from Fred VanVleet's potential departure. Bufkin is a combo guard who had a breakout second half of the season for Michigan and has the scoring ability to fill it up at every area of the court to go with sound defense.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jalen Hood-Schifino PG Indiana • Fr • 6'4" / 217 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.5 RPG 4.1 APG 3.7 3P% 33.3% NBA teams are always on the hunt for combo guard/creators like Hood-Schifino, and he flashed enough on both ends at Indiana to push for a potential lottery spot in this year's draft. Great frame, really good defensively, and knows how to attack and make plays off the bounce. His shot needs to become more developmentally consistent but the tools here are undeniable.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Bilal Coulibaly SF France • 6'6" / 230 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th Coulibaly helped himself in a big way the last month in helping lead Mets 92 to the Pro A Finals. Playing next to Victor Wembanyama for gave him a huge spotlight to shine as a long wing with great athleticism who has shown improvement as a shooter.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 16 Dariq Whitehead SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 8.3 RPG 2.4 APG 1 3P% 42.4% Whitehead does not come without his own downsides -- he had two surgeries in the last year on his foot and played the season at Duke dealing with complications from that -- but he's a big swing worth taking for the Jazz, who can afford to be patient. The former top-five recruit has star potential as an athletic marvel who flashes big-time scoring potential.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jaime Jaquez Jr. SG UCLA • Sr • 6'6" / 226 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 17.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.4 3P% 31.7% Twenty-two-year-olds don't frequently climb this high in drafts much, but Jaquez could be an exception. He's a savvy, experienced guard who can be a creator and scorer and embraces his role as a defensive playmaker to boot. One of the most tough prospects in the class who battled through injuries and still produced at an All-American clip.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Gradey Dick SF Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.7 3P% 40.3% Tall wings who have the ability to shoot it -- and do so successfully in the multitude of ways Dick can shoot it -- don't come around every draft. His game is tailor-made for an NBA role player with room to grow into more.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dereck Lively II C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5.2 RPG 5.4 BPG 2.4 Best player available here is Lively, the one-and-done Duke big man who was among the most effective rim-protecting players in all of college hoops last season. He's still got some growing to do as an offensive weapon, but his defensive impact is a foundational piece of his game that will translate, and there is a wave of momentum at his sails during the pre-draft process that makes me think this will present real value for the Dubs.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Keyonte George SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.3 RPG 4.2 APG 2.8 3P% 33.8% If you squint a bit at George's game you'll see some shades of Bradley Beal in terms of what he can do as a scorer and combo guard. George impressed NBA teams at his pro day in Chicago during the NBA Draft Combine and appears to be on the rise, though he is a bit of a polarizing prospect with a wide range of draft outcomes.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 21 Kris Murray PF Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 213 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.2 RPG 7.9 APG 2 3P% 33.5% Murray had a breakout season for Iowa averaging north of 20 points per game while showing off range as a 3-point shooter. He's a combo forward who brings versatility, polish and size.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colby Jones SG Xavier • Jr • 6'5" / 199 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 15.0 RPG 5.7 APG 4.4 3P% 37.8% One of my favorite prospects in this class. Jones is one of those players who can fade in and out of games, then you look up and he has 10 points, seven assists and eight rebounds. Impacts winning in a variety of ways.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 23 Brice Sensabaugh SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 16.3 RPG 5.4 APG 1.2 3P% 40.5% As a four-star prospect ranked 85th in his class, Sensabaugh wasn't even on the one-and-done radar entering the season. But his production with Ohio State is tough to ignore. Uses his big frame well and smashed in his role as a rotation piece hitting 40.5% of his 3-pointers on the year.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordan Hawkins SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'4" / 186 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 1.3 3P% 38.8% No player in this class is more skilled as a spot-up shooter than Hawkins, whose ability to be his own offensive hub because of his space-creation is underrated and under-appreciated. He profiles as a Duncan Robinson-like talent with better defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brandin Podziemski SG Santa Clara • Soph • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 19.9 RPG 8.8 APG 3.7 3P% 43.8% One of the big winners of the NBA Draft Combine, Podziemski, coming off a breakout season in which he won Co-WCC Player of the Year honors at Santa Clara, goes No. 25 here as a plug-and-play combo guard who can add scoring, playmaking and toughness right away.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 26 Olivier-Maxence Prosper SF Marquette • Soph • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 12.5 RPG 4.7 APG 0.7 3P% 33.9% Prosper played so well on the first day of scrimmages at the combine that he pulled out of the second day, showing so much as an energetic combo forward that he likely solidified himself as a top-30 pick in this class. A really athletic, long forward who can shoot and impact winning with effort.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Nick Smith Jr. SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 1.6 APG 1.7 3P% 33.8% A nagging knee injury cost Smith Jr. real exposure to showcase himself on a big stage this season after carrying momentum into the season as a potential top-three pick. But the No. 1 recruit from the 2022 class, an immensely talented scorer and slasher, is still someone I think teams will be glad to bring in and develop, and in this range he'd be a no-brainer. This is likely his floor, and it's hard to see him falling past the mid 20s.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 28 Rayan Rupert SF France • 6'6" / 192 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 12th A developmental wing with real skill and a defensive baseline, Rupert hails from the NBL's New Zealand Breakers as an intriguing long-term talent worth gambling on in this range. He has incredible movement skills and flashes serious upside as a creator and downhill driver. Lots of tools to like.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 29 Trayce Jackson-Davis PF Indiana • Jr • 6'8" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 20.9 RPG 10.8 APG 4 3P% 0 Big men who don't shoot 3-pointers don't pop off the page as definite first-rounders, and yet Jackson-Davis by most measures appears to be an anomaly. He's a dominant interior scorer and rebounder who shows great touch and makes great plays as a passer, and there is optimism in NBA circles that he will in time develop into a floor-spacer.