After months and months of speculation and debates, the 2023 NBA Draft has almost arrived. The projected lottery picks have traveled to New York to hear their names called by commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night. The biggest remaining question: what will Charlotte do with the second pick?
Will the Hornets trade it? Or keep it and select Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson?
Reasonable minds can disagree on what Charlotte should do -- but most indications are that the front office is leaning toward taking Miller after San Antonio picks French sensation Victor Wembanyama first overall. Miller is a 6-foot-9 wing who is the reigning CBS Sports National Freshman of the Year. He averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds this season while burying 38.4% of the 7.5 3-pointers he attempted per game. Put simply, he's a perimeter-oriented player with size who can really shoot it, the type all franchises are after these days.
Based on conversations I've had with people around the league, the role Miller played in a series of events in January that led to the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman named Jamea Harris — according to police, Miller brought the gun that was used to kill Harris to the scene of the incident — has been thoroughly vetted, and the prevailing thought seems to be that it's not a reason to pass on a talent this immense. Front offices are mostly labeling it as a poor decision made by a young person as opposed to a reflection of Miller's character, and nearly everything I've heard about him suggests that's probably the proper way to view it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Wembanyama has been described as the most unique, and arguably best, teenage basketball prospect the world has ever seen. If things break the right way, the French sensation could develop into the best offensive and the best defensive player in the NBA, one who eventually adds championships to San Antonio's trophy case.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs
Reasonable minds can disagree on whether Miller or Scoot Henderson is the second-best prospect in this draft because most believe it's very debatable. What's less debatable is that Miller is a better fit with franchise point guard LaMelo Ball, and that's among the reasons the reigning SEC Player of the Year is considered the favorite to go second to Charlotte.
Round 1- Pick 3
There's a lot of speculation that Portland will move this pick for an experienced piece who is better equipped to help Damian Lillard win now -- perhaps the Pelicans' Zion Williamson. Either way, Henderson, a super-athletic lead guard who skipped college for the G-League Ignite, should be no worse than the third player selected in this draft regardless of which franchise makes the call Thursday.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Cam Whitmore SF
Villanova • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs
Whitmore reportedly had a super-impressive pro day in California that very much has him under consideration to be a top-four pick. The wing is a great athlete with a top-shelf body and in possession of most of the attributes that are usually necessary to star in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 5
The Pistons already have young guards like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey on the roster — but it would still be difficult to pass on a talent like Thompson at this point in the draft. It's not a perfect fit, but Detroit's new coach, Monty Williams, would have a fun time figuring out how to make it work with a prospect who is maybe just a reliable jump shot away from the kind of stardom his talent otherwise suggests is possible to achieve.
Round 1 - Pick 6
This Thompson is Amen's twin brother and a comparable talent whom some believe is actually the superior prospect. He would be a nice building block in Orlando next to frontcourt standouts Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner even if the fit isn't exactly perfect.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Houston • Fr • 6'7" / 249 lbs
Walker will enter the NBA with incredible physical attributes and should be more immediately capable of making an impact defensively than offensively. In time, he'll be able to play the four and some small-ball five, and All-Star Game appearances are possible if the former Houston standout's offensive game develops as he grows older.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Indiana • Fr • 6'4" / 217 lbs
Hood-Schifino is a super-talented combo guard who has a more-dependable 3-point shot than what he showed in his one season at Indiana. He could theoretically become the first important piece the Wizards add to the franchise to start a rebuild less than a week after trading Bradley Beal to the Suns.
Round 1 - Pick 9
UCF • Fr • 6'8" / 214 lbs
Hendricks is an out-of-nowhere one-and-done prospect who is likely to go in the lottery despite being a sub-80 prospect in the Class of 2022. He's the type of tall, athletic and a proven shooter who could help progress Utah's rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Black has great size for his position and the ability to make plays out of pick-and-rolls. Those attributes combined with a high basketball IQ make him a sensible option for a Dallas franchise that might need a lead guard given the uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 1 - Pick 11
Gradey Dick SF
Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 204 lbs
Dick is arguably the best shooter in this draft, one who made 40.3% of the 5.7 3-pointers he attempted per game in his one season at Kansas. The wing would be a welcomed addition to an Orlando franchise that finished 25th in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage this season.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Coulibaly emerged as a legitimate first-round option during a deep playoff run alongside Wembanyama in France. He's still just 18 years old but already viewed as a wing with a 7-3 wingspan who can be a versatile defender on one end of the court and an explosive rim-attacker on the other.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jett Howard SG
Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs
The Raptors ranked 28th this season in 3-point field goal percentage, which is among the reasons Howard makes sense here. He can play multiple positions, reliably make shots from the perimeter and is just, broadly speaking, a good-sized player with a well-rounded skill set, in part because he's the son of a former NBA player and high-major college coach.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kobe Bufkin SG
Michigan • Soph • 6'4" / 187 lbs
Bufkin's pre-draft workouts have garnered rave reviews, so much so that the guard with a 6-8 wingspan is now expected to be a lottery pick. He made 35.5% of the 3.7 3-pointers he attempted per game this season and would provide backcourt depth for a New Orleans franchise capable of contending in the West if Williamson finds a way to get in shape and stay healthy, provided, of course, the former No. 1 pick isn't moved in advance of, or during, the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs
Having a real and young rim-protector to grow with Trae Young would be a move in the right direction for an Atlanta franchise that's stalled. Lively's one season at Duke got off to a rough start and was statistically unimpressive, but he showed enough down the stretch as an impactful defender to solidify himself as a top-20 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Connecticut • Soph • 6'4" / 186 lbs
Assuming Zion Williamson is ever healthy enough to play consistently, the Pelicans will need to surround him with shooting. Hawkins made more than 38% of the 7.6 3-pointers he attempted per game this season while helping UConn win the national championship.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Lakers could stand to add a point guard who can be impactful on both ends of the court as a rookie. Wallace checks those boxes and should be an above-average point-of-attack defender the moment he enters the NBA after one season at Kentucky in which he finished fourth in the SEC in steals per game.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Miller had a nice season with the G-League Ignite, averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a 19 year-old playing against professionals. There's still a lot of development that needs to be done, but the physical tools to make it are all in place and ideal for a Miami franchise in need of the type of length Miller possesses.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs
Smith dealt with a less-than-perfect knee all season that limited him to just 17 games, most of which he struggled in relative to the expectations that accompanied him to Arkansas. That's among the reasons he won't be selected where most projected he'd go a year ago, but the combo guard is still super-talented and could fill a need with Golden State if the Warriors decide to move Jordan Poole this summer.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs
If the Rockets use the fourth pick on Whitmore, they could look to add a guard with this pick. George would be a reasonable option if he's available given his ability to navigate pick-and-rolls, put pressure on defenses and score in bunches.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 21
UCLA • Sr • 6'6" / 226 lbs
Jaquez will enter the NBA at the age of 22 and would be ready to contribute in Brooklyn immediately. I've been a big believer for a while and assume he'll be, at worst, a role player who positively impacts winning in a variety of ways.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Noah Clowney PF
Alabama • Fr • 6'10" / 210 lbs
Defensive versatility is a desired skill set these days, and it also happens to be Clowney's strongest attribute. The forward has a 7-2 wingspan and the necessary enthusiasm to guard different types of players all over the court.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kris Murray PF
Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 213 lbs
Much like his brother who plays for the Kings, Murray projects as a combo forward who can stretch the floor on offense and guard multiple positions on defense. The Iowa alum won't be a top-five pick like his twin was last year, but he should comfortably go somewhere in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs
Sensabaugh, like Hendricks, was a sub-80 prospect in the Class of 2022 who was surprisingly great in his one year at Ohio State. If he improves as a perimeter defender, the wing with a reliable 3-point shot could get on the floor early and help Sacramento become real contenders in the West.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 217 lbs
The Grizzlies are in the market for a wing considering they're uninterested in bringing Dillon Brooks back into the franchise. Whitehead would be an interesting option if he falls this far considering he has good positional size and shot 42.4% from 3-point range in his one season at Duke.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Rupert remains unreliable offensively and very much a project. But he's a wing with a 7-3 wingspan who has all the prerequisites to be a great perimeter defender if his shooting comes around enough to make him playable at the NBA level.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Marquette • Jr • 6'7" / 212 lbs
Prosper emerged as a real first-round option after a wonderful performance at the combine. He's a forward with a 7-1 wingspan who can be a versatile defender thanks to a motor that runs full-speed.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jalen Wilson SF
Kansas • Jr • 6'8" / 230 lbs
Wilson is the latest Kansas alum to develop into a legitimate NBA player after spending multiple years under Bill Self. He made a huge leap from his third season to his fourth season with the Jayhawks while earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors.
From Boston Celtics
Round 1 - Pick 29
Houston • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Sasser is a combo guard who played a big role in helping Houston secure a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. His ability to be a playmaker and reliably make jumpers will give him a chance to stick in the NBA even if he is a little on the small side.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 30
Santa Clara • Soph • 6'4" / 204 lbs
Nothing is currently more valuable in the NBA than high-level shooting. Podziemski is among the best shooters in this draft, evidence being how he made 43.8% of the 5.8 3-pointers he attempted this season while averaging 19.9 points per game for Santa Clara.