With the 2022-23 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, we'll have one day off before the Play-In tournament to determine the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds in each conference begins on Tuesday.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Below is Play-In schedule, including dates, times and TV info.

Tuesday, April 11

Play-In Game 1: Hawks 116, Heat 105

Hawks 116, Heat 105 Play-In Game 2: Lakers 108, Timberwolves 102

Wednesday, April 12

Play-In Game 3: (10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

(10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN Play-In Game 4: (10) Thunder at (9) Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, April 14