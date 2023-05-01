The second round is completely set in the 2023 NBA playoffs after the Warriors ousted the Kings behind Stephen Curry's 50-point Game 7 performance on Sunday. Eight teams remain in the fight for the Larry O'Brien trophy with Nuggets-Suns, Warriors-Lakers, Knicks-Heat and Celtics-76ers making up the four second-round matchups. Two series are already underway as the Nuggets and Heat won Game 1s over the weekend.
Celtics vs. 76ers tips off on Monday night, and Warriors vs. Lakers starts on Tuesday. The second round will run through Monday, May 15 at the latest.
As the bracket changes and the second-round schedule gets announced, we're keeping track of everything you need to know about the 2023 NBA playoffs. Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the previous results, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV/streaming info.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fubo (try for free). All times Eastern.
Monday, May 1
- Game 1: 76ers at Celtics 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 2: Suns at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 1-0)
Tuesday, May 2
- Game 2: Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Lakers at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, May 3
- Game 2: 76ers at Celtics, 8 p.m., TNT
Thursday, May 4
- Game 2: Lakers at Warriors, 9 p.m., ESPN
Friday, May 5
- Game 3: Nuggets at Suns, 10 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Celtics at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Saturday, May 6
- Game 3: Knicks at Heat, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 3: Warriors at Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Sunday, May 7
- Game 4: Nuggets at Suns, 8 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Celtics at 76ers 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Monday, May 8
- Game 4: Knicks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Warriors at Lakers: 10 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, May 9
- Game 5: Suns at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
Wednesday, May 10
- Game 5: Heat at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Lakers at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Thursday, May 11
- Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, May 12
- Game 6: Knicks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Warriors at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, May 14
- Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Lakers at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Monday, May 15
- Game 7: Heat at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Sunday, April 30
- Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100 (Golden State wins 4-3)
Saturday, April 29
- Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107 (Denver leads 1-0)
Friday, April 28
- Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99 (Series tied 3-3)
- Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120 (Boston wins 4-2)
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1)
- Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)
- Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 OT (Miami wins 4-1)
- Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116 (Golden State leads 3-2)
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics, 117 (Boston leads 3-2)
- Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109 (Denver wins 4-1)
- Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130 (Phoenix wins 4-1)
Monday, April 24
- Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1)
- Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 OT (Los Angeles leads 3-1)
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)
- Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2)
- Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1)
- Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT) (Denver leads 3-1)
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)
- Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)
- Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)
- Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)