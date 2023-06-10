The NBA. It's a make-or-miss league. And on Friday night it was the latter for the Miami Heat who shot a combined 32% from 3. That's not to say that the Heat would've won the game had they matched the Denver Nuggets' long distance proficiency, but the fact remains that the Western Conference champs knocked down 50% of their 3-pointers. In being on the wrong end of the stat in the made 3s category -- by a count of 14 to 8 -- Miami just couldn't match Denver's firepower and now finds itself down 3-1 in the race to four wins.

The Nuggets' 108-95 win in Miami Friday night puts them a win away from the franchise's first NBA title, which they can claim at home in Game 5 Monday night. Aaron Gordon turned out to be one of the Nuggets' heroes in Game 4 as he scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Nikola Jokic was in foul trouble and Jamal Murray had an off-night shooting, but he did have another 12 assists, making him the league's only player to have four double-digit assists outings in his first four NBA Finals games. He also tied Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson by racking up those 12 assists without turning the ball over.

Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the previous results, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV/streaming info.

2023 NBA playoff bracket

All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fubo (try for free). All times Eastern.

Monday, June 12

NBA Finals -- Game 5: Heat at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Thursday, June 15

NBA Finals -- Game 6: Nuggets at Heat, 8:30 p.m., ABC (if necessary)

Sunday, June 18

NBA Finals -- Game 7: Heat at Nuggets, 8 p.m., ABC (if necessary)

NBA playoff result

Friday, June 9



NBA Finals -- Game 4: Nuggets 108, Heat 95 (Denver leads 3-1)

Wednesday, June 7

NBA Finals -- Game 3: Nuggets 109, Heat 94 (Denver leads 2-1)

Sunday, June 4

NBA Finals -- Game 2: Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (Series tied 1-1)

Thursday, June 1

NBA Finals -- Game 1: Nuggets 104, Heat 93 (Denver leads 1-0)

Monday, May 29

Game 7: Heat 103, Celtics 84 (Miami wins 4-3)

Saturday, May 27

Game 6: Celtics 104, Heat 103 (Series tied 3-3)

Thursday, May 25

Game 5: Celtics 110, Heat 97 (Miami leads 3-2)

Tuesday, May 23



Game 4: Celtics 116, Heat 99 (Miami leads 3-1)

Monday, May 22

Game 4: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111 (Denver wins 4-0)

Sunday, May 21

Game 3: Heat 128, Celtics 102 (Miami leads 3-0)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Nuggets 119, Lakers 108 (Denver leads 3-0)

Friday, May 19

Game 2: Heat, 111 Celtics 105 (Miami leads 2-0)

Thursday, May 18

Game 2: Nuggets 108, Lakers 103 (Denver leads 2-0)



Wednesday, May 17

Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116 (Miami leads 1-0)

Tuesday, May 16

Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126 (Denver leads 1-0)

Sunday, May 14

Game 7: Celtics 112, 76ers 88 (Boston wins series 4-3)

Friday, May 12

Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92 (Miami wins 4-2)

Heat 96, Knicks 92 (Miami wins 4-2) Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Thursday, May 11



Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86 (Series tied 3-3)

Celtics 95, 76ers 86 (Series tied 3-3) Game 6: Nuggets 125, Suns 100 (Denver wins 4-2)

Wednesday, May 10

Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103 (Miami leads 3-2)

Knicks 112, Heat 103 (Miami leads 3-2) Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers 106 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

Tuesday, May 9

Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103 (Philadelphia leads 3-2)

76ers 115, Celtics 103 (Philadelphia leads 3-2) Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102 (Denver leads 3-2)

Monday, May 8

Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 3-1)

Heat 109, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 3-1) Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Sunday, May 7

Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)

76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT) (Series tied 2-2) Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124 (Series tied 2-2)

Saturday, May 6

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86 (Miami leads 2-1)



Heat 105, Knicks 86 (Miami leads 2-1) Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Friday, May 5

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102 (Boston leads 2-1)

Celtics 114, 76ers 102 (Boston leads 2-1) Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114 (Denver leads 2-1)

Thursday, May 4



Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100 (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, May 3



Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, May 2



Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105 (Series tied 1-1)

Knicks 111, Heat 105 (Series tied 1-1) Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Monday, May 1

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

76ers 119, Celtics 115 (Philadelphia leads 1-0) Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87 (Denver leads 2-0)

Sunday, April 30

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 1-0)



Heat 108, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 1-0) Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100 (Golden State wins 4-3)

Saturday, April 29

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107 (Denver leads 1-0)

Friday, April 28

Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99 (Series tied 3-3)



Kings 118, Warriors 99 (Series tied 3-3) Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Thursday, April 27

Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120 (Boston wins 4-2)

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1)

Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1) Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2) Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 -- OT (Miami wins 4-1)

Heat 128, Bucks 126 -- OT (Miami wins 4-1) Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116 (Golden State leads 3-2)

Tuesday, April 25



Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics, 117 (Boston leads 3-2)

Hawks 119, Celtics, 117 (Boston leads 3-2) Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109 (Denver wins 4-1)

Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109 (Denver wins 4-1) Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130 (Phoenix wins 4-1)

Monday, April 24

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1)

Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1) Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 -- OT (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Sunday, April 23

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)

Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1) Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2)

Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2) Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1)

Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1) Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 -- OT (Denver leads 3-1)

Saturday, April 22



Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0) Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1) Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)

Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1) Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Friday, April 21

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)

Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1) Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)

Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1) Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)

Thursday, April 20

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)

76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0) Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1) Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)

Wednesday, April 19



Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)

Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)

Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)

Tuesday, April 18

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)

Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0) Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)

Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, April 17

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0) Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Sunday, April 16

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0) Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)

Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0) Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)

Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0) Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)

Saturday, April 15

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0) Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)

Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0) Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)

Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0) Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)