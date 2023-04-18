The 2023 NBA playoffs continue Tuesday with Knicks and Clippers looking to take two straight road games against the Cavaliers and Kings, respectively. New York and Los Angeles have solid squads and a depth that could spell trouble for the higher seeds if Cleveland and Phoenix have to go on the road down 2-0. And without significant adjustments and a strong game from Trae Young, trailing 2-0 is likely where the Hawks will find themselves after facing the Celtics on Tuesday.

Surprisingly, offense was harder to come by in Sacramento Monday night as the Kings pushed the Warriors into a 2-0 hole, a place defend champion Golden State has never been in during the previous 27 playoff series played during the Splash Brothers era. However, it was the ejection of Draymond Green following his chest stomp of Domantas Sabonis after the Kings' big man foot grab in the fourth quarter that will likely go down as the defining incident of this series. In a stomp of a different kind, Monday night also saw MVP finalist Joel Embiid post a double-double in Philadelphia's comeback win over Brooklyn for a 2-0 series lead.

Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.

2023 NBA playoff bracket

All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.

Monday, April 17

Game 2 : 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0) Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Tuesday, April 18

Game 2 : Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV (Boston leads 1-0)

: Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV (Boston leads 1-0) Game 2 : Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT (New York leads 1-0)

: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT (New York leads 1-0) Game 2: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Wednesday, April 19

Game 2 : Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT

: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT Game 2 : Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV

: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV Game 2: Wolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 20

Game 3 : 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT

: 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT Game 3 : Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT

: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

Friday, April 21

Game 3 : Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN

: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN Game 3 : Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC

: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 3: Nuggets at Wolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 22

Game 4 : 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT

: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT Game 4 : Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT

: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT Game 3 : Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 23

Game 4 : Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC

: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC Game 4 : Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC

: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC Game 4 : Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT

: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT Game 4: Nuggets at Wolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 24

Game 5 : Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)

: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary) Game 4 : Bucks at Heat, TBD

: Bucks at Heat, TBD Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD

Tuesday, April 25

Game 5 : Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary) Game 5 : Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)

: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary) Game 5: Wolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5 : Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)

: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary) Game 5 : Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)

: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary) Game 5 : Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)

: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary) Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

Thursday, April 27

Game 6 : 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)

: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 : Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)

: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 Nuggets at Wolves, TBD (if necessary)

Nuggets at Wolves, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)

Friday, April 27

Game 6 : Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)

: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 : Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)

: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)

Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, April 28

Game 7 : Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)

: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary) Game 7 : Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary) Game 7 Wolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Wolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, April 29

Game 7 : Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)

: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary) Game 7 : Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)

: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)

Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

NBA playoff results

Sunday, April 16

Game 1 : Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0) Game 1 : Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)

: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0) Game 1 : Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)

: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0) Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)

Saturday, April 15

Game 1 : 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0) Game 1 : Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)

: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0) Game 1 : Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)

: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0) Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)