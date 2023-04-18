The 2023 NBA playoffs continue Tuesday with Knicks and Clippers looking to take two straight road games against the Cavaliers and Kings, respectively. New York and Los Angeles have solid squads and a depth that could spell trouble for the higher seeds if Cleveland and Phoenix have to go on the road down 2-0. And without significant adjustments and a strong game from Trae Young, trailing 2-0 is likely where the Hawks will find themselves after facing the Celtics on Tuesday.
Surprisingly, offense was harder to come by in Sacramento Monday night as the Kings pushed the Warriors into a 2-0 hole, a place defend champion Golden State has never been in during the previous 27 playoff series played during the Splash Brothers era. However, it was the ejection of Draymond Green following his chest stomp of Domantas Sabonis after the Kings' big man foot grab in the fourth quarter that will likely go down as the defining incident of this series. In a stomp of a different kind, Monday night also saw MVP finalist Joel Embiid post a double-double in Philadelphia's comeback win over Brooklyn for a 2-0 series lead.
Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 2: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 2: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 2: Wolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 3: Nuggets at Wolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Nuggets at Wolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 24
- Game 5: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD
- Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Wolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Nuggets at Wolves, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 Wolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)