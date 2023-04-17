The 2023 NBA playoffs continue Monday with both the Nets and Warriors trying to bounce back against the 76ers and Kings, respectivey. MVP finalist Joel Embiid has been fierce for Philadelphia in a series that already feels like it could be lopsided. Meanwhile, expect another track meet in Sacramento as the Kings will look to push the Warriors into an 0-2 hole, a place Golden State has never been in during the previous 27 playoff series played during the Splash Brothers era.
All eight series opened over the weekend, with three teams getting road wins on Sunday. The lone Sunday home winner, the Nuggets, looked to be in midseason form as they thrashed the Timberwolves, 109-80. Vintage Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook, playing with a vengeance, led the Clippers past the Suns, 115-110.
The Bucks couldn't overcome the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed most of the game after landing on his back, and were beat by the Heat, 130-117, who lost Tyler Herro for at least a month after he broke two finger going after a loose ball. In Memphis, Dillon Brooks might've wanted LeBron James, but he perhaps didn't count on Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves going bonkers as the Lakers ran away from the Grizzlies, 128-112. Ja Morant took himself out of the game after he came down hard on his right hand during the fourth quarter.
Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: Nets at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 2: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 2: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 2: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 2: Wolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 3: Nuggets at Wolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Nuggets at Wolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 24
- Game 5: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD
- Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Wolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Nuggets at Wolves, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 Wolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)