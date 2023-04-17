The 2023 NBA playoffs continue Monday with both the Nets and Warriors trying to bounce back against the 76ers and Kings, respectivey. MVP finalist Joel Embiid has been fierce for Philadelphia in a series that already feels like it could be lopsided. Meanwhile, expect another track meet in Sacramento as the Kings will look to push the Warriors into an 0-2 hole, a place Golden State has never been in during the previous 27 playoff series played during the Splash Brothers era.

All eight series opened over the weekend, with three teams getting road wins on Sunday. The lone Sunday home winner, the Nuggets, looked to be in midseason form as they thrashed the Timberwolves, 109-80. Vintage Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook, playing with a vengeance, led the Clippers past the Suns, 115-110.

The Bucks couldn't overcome the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed most of the game after landing on his back, and were beat by the Heat, 130-117, who lost Tyler Herro for at least a month after he broke two finger going after a loose ball. In Memphis, Dillon Brooks might've wanted LeBron James, but he perhaps didn't count on Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves going bonkers as the Lakers ran away from the Grizzlies, 128-112. Ja Morant took himself out of the game after he came down hard on his right hand during the fourth quarter.

Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.

2023 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly / CBS Sports

All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.

Monday, April 17

Game 2 : Nets at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 18

Game 2 : Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Game 2 : Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT Game 2: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 19

Game 2 : Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2 : Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV

: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV Game 2: Wolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 20

Game 3 : 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 : Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT

: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

Friday, April 21

Game 3 : Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 3 : Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC

: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 3: Nuggets at Wolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 22

Game 4 : 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 4 : Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT

: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT Game 3 : Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 23

Game 4 : Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 4 : Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC

: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC Game 4 : Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT

: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT Game 4: Nuggets at Wolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 24

Game 5 : Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)

Game 4 : Bucks at Heat, TBD

: Bucks at Heat, TBD Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD

Tuesday, April 25

Game 5 : Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

Game 5 : Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)

: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary) Game 5: Wolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5 : Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)

Game 5 : Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)

: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary) Game 5 : Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)

: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary) Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

Thursday, April 27

Game 6 : 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6 : Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6 Nuggets at Wolves, TBD (if necessary)

Nuggets at Wolves, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)

Friday, April 27

Game 6 : Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6 : Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6 Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)

Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, April 28

Game 7 : Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7 : Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7 Wolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Wolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, April 29

Game 7 : Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7 : Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)

Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

NBA playoff results

Sunday, April 16

Game 1 : Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Game 1 : Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)

: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0) Game 1 : Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)

: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0) Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)

Saturday, April 15

Game 1 : 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Game 1 : Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)

: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0) Game 1 : Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)

: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0) Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)