The NBA regular season wrapped up Sunday, and we now have all the play-in matchups set as well as the 4-5, 3-6 series in each conference. The top two seed in each conference will have their first-round opponents determined via the play-in tournament.
Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
Here's a look at the 2023 NBA playoff bracket:
Below is the playoff schedule, including dates, times and TV info for the play-in tournament and first round.
Tuesday, April 11
- Play-In Game 1: (8) Hawks at (7) Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Play-In Game 2: (8) Timberwolves at (7) Lakers, 10 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, April 12
- Play-In Game 3: (10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Play-In Game 4: (10) Thunder at (9) Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, April 14
- Play-In Game 5: Game 3 winner at Game 1 loser, 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Play-In Game 6: Game 4 winner at Game 2 loser, 9:30 or 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, April 15
- (6) Nets at (3) 76ers, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
- (7) Heat or Hawks at (2) Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- (5) Knicks at (4) Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
- (6) Warriors at (2) Kings, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Sunday, April 16
- (8) East at (1) Bucks, TBD, TBD
- (8) West at (1) Nuggets, TBD, TBD
- (7) Lakers or Timberwolves at (2) Grizzlies, TBD, TBD
- (5) Clippers at (4) Suns, TBD, TBD