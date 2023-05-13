The NBA had quite a historic Friday night. The Heat became the first play-in team to reach the conference finals ... and then less than three hours later the Lakers became the second team to do it. Los Angeles advances to the third round by defeating the Golden State Warriors, a team that hadn't lost a playoff series outside of the NBA Finals in a decade.

The Lakers will take on the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, which will begin in Denver on Tuesday. Back in the East, in beating the New York, Miami joins the 1999 Knicks as the only No. 8 seed to ever reach the conference finals. Plus, the series victory gives the Heat back-to-back conference finals appearances and three in the last four seasons.

The last conference finals slot will be determined Sunday afternoon when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics in Game 7. The winner of that game will host the Heat Wednesday for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

As the bracket changes, we're keeping track of everything you need to know about the 2023 NBA playoffs. Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the previous results, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV/streaming info.

2023 NBA playoff bracket

Friday, May 12

Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92 (Miami wins 4-2)

Sunday, May 14

Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ABC (Series tied 3-3)

Tuesday, May 16

Game 1: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, May 17

Game 1: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, May 18

Game 2: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, May 19

Game 2: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday, May 21

Game 3: Celtics or 76ers at Heat, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 22

Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, May 23

Game 4: Celtics or 76ers at Heat, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, May 24

Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)

Thursday, May 25

Game 5: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, 8:30 p.m., TNT (if necessary)

Friday, May 26

Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)

Saturday, May 27

Game 6: Celtics or 76ers at Heat, 8:30 p.m., TNT (if necessary)

Sunday, May 28

Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)

Monday, May 29

Game 7: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, 8:30 p.m., TNT (if necessary)

Thursday, June 1

NBA Finals -- Game 1: 8:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday, June 4

NBA Finals -- Game 2: 8 p.m., ABC

Wednesday, June 7

NBA Finals -- Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 9

NBA Finals -- Game 4: 8:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, June 12

NBA Finals -- Game 5: 8:30 p.m., ABC (if necessary)

Thursday, June 15

NBA Finals -- Game 6: 8:30 p.m., ABC (if necessary)

Sunday, June 18

NBA Finals -- Game 7: 8 p.m., ABC (if necessary)

NBA playoff results

Thursday, May 11



Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86 (Series tied 3-3)

Wednesday, May 10

Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103 (Miami leads 3-2)

Tuesday, May 9

Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103 (Philadelphia leads 3-2)

Monday, May 8

Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 3-1)

Sunday, May 7

Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)

Saturday, May 6

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86 (Miami leads 2-1)



Friday, May 5

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102 (Boston leads 2-1)

Thursday, May 4



Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100 (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, May 3



Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, May 2



Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, May 1

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Sunday, April 30

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 1-0)



Saturday, April 29

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107 (Denver leads 1-0)

Friday, April 28

Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99 (Series tied 3-3)



Thursday, April 27

Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120 (Boston wins 4-2)

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1)

Tuesday, April 25



Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics, 117 (Boston leads 3-2)

Monday, April 24

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1)

Sunday, April 23

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)

Saturday, April 22



Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Friday, April 21

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)

Thursday, April 20

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)

Wednesday, April 19



Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, April 18

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)

Monday, April 17

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

Sunday, April 16

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Saturday, April 15

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)