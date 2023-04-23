It's another busy Sunday in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Four series are in action throughout the day with a slate of Game 4's that could swing a series... or potentially end one. Knicks vs. Cavaliers gets the day started at Madison Square Garden where New York has the opportunity to grab a commanding 3-1 lead. Later in the day, the Warriors get Draymond Green back in the lineup as they try to even their series against the Kings at home.

The Celtics are trying to bounce back against the Hawks after a Game 3 loss later in the day, and the Nuggets have the chance to become the second team to reach the second round as they go for a sweep over the Wolves on Sunday night.

Saturday was also a jam-packed day of postseason basketball. The Joel Embiid-less 76ers completed their sweep of the Nets, while the Suns took care of the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard to go up 3-1 in their Western Conference series. Meanwhile, the Lakers and Heat were both able to take 2-1 leads in their respective series against the Grizzlies and Bucks. Ja Morant was back on the court for Memphis, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of top-seeded Milwaukee's loss.

Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.

2023 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly/CBS Sports

All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.

Sunday, April 23

Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC (New York leads 2-1) Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Monday, April 24

Tuesday, April 25

Wednesday, April 26

Thursday, April 27

Friday, April 27

Saturday, April 28

Sunday, April 29

NBA playoff results

Saturday, April 22



76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0) Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Friday, April 21

Thursday, April 20

Wednesday, April 19



Tuesday, April 18

Monday, April 17

Sunday, April 16

Saturday, April 15

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)