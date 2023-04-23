It's another busy Sunday in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Four series are in action throughout the day, and the Knicks started things off with a Game 4 win at home. The Warriors then evened their series against the Kings, as Stephen Curry scored 32 points in a Game 4 victory. In the day's remaining games, the Celtics will try to bounce back against the Hawks after a Game 3 loss, and the Nuggets have the chance to become the second team to reach the second round as they go for a sweep over the Wolves on Sunday night.
Saturday was also a jam-packed day of postseason basketball. The Joel Embiid-less 76ers completed their sweep of the Nets, while the Suns took care of the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard to go up 3-1 in their Western Conference series. Meanwhile, the Lakers and Heat were both able to take 2-1 leads in their respective series against the Grizzlies and Bucks. Ja Morant was back on the court for Memphis, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of top-seeded Milwaukee's loss.
Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)
- Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2)
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 3-0)
Monday, April 24
- Game 4: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9 p.m., NBA TV (if necessary)
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)
- Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)
- Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)
- Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)