The 2023 NBA playoffs roll on Wednesday night with a trio of Game 2s. Things start in Memphis, where the second-seeded Grizzlies are hosting the seventh-seeded Lakers and trying to avoid a second straight defeat. Ja Morant is questionable for Wednesday night's game as Memphis attempts to even the series. There's another star injury to watch in Milwaukee, where Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 2 against the Heat after sustaining a back contusion in a Game 1 loss. Wednesday's action closes out in Denver, where the top-seeded Nuggets are hoping to cruise to another win against the eighth-seeded Timberwolves.
The Celtics, Cavaliers and Suns were all winners at home on Tuesday night. Boston went up 2-0 over the Hawks, while Cleveland and Phoenix evened their respective series against the Knicks and Clippers. The 76ers and Kings were both victorious on Monday night, and they'll have the chance to take commanding 3-0 series leads on Thursday against the Nets and Warriors. Golden State, the defending champs, are down 0-2 in a series for the first time in the Stephen Curry era and will not have star veteran Draymond Green in Game 3 after the NBA announced a suspension on Tuesday night.
Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 2: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 1-0)
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 3: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT (Sacramento leads 2-0)
- Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV (Series tied, 1-1)
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 24
- Game 5: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD
- Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, TBD
- Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)