Two more first-round playoff series were set on Tuesday with the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves and the Hawks' win over the Heat in the two 7-8 play-in games. Each team secured their conference's No. 7 seed. The Lakers will face the No. 2 Grizzlies, while the Hawks will face the No. 2 Celtics.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Below is the playoff schedule, including dates, times and TV info for the play-in tournament and what we know of the first round so far.

Tuesday, April 11

Play-In Game 1: Hawks 116, Heat 105

Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102

Wednesday, April 12

Play-In Game 3: (10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

(10) Thunder at (9) Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, April 14

Play-In Game 5: Game 3 winner at Heat, 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4 winner at Timberwolves, 9:30 or 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, April 15

(6) Nets at (3) 76ers, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

(7) Hawks at (2) Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

(5) Knicks at (4) Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

(6) Warriors at (2) Kings, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Sunday, April 16