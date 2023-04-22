The first half of this weekend's NBA playoff schedule saw the Lakers host a full arena in a postseason game for the first time in the LeBron James era, and they did not disappoint with a 35-9 first quarter en route to 2-1 series lead over the Grizzlies. The day started with the first elimination of the playoffs, with the 76ers advancing after a Sixers squad playing without Joel Embiid (knee) swept the Nets.
The Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) for a second straight game went down to the Suns for a second straight game, and now Los Angeles is facing elimination when the series moves back to Phoenix for Game 5. The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), got blown out by the Heat in Miami, and now trail 2-1. Victor Oladipo looked like he sustained a major knee injury late in the game, and judging by initial player and coach reactions the fear is that it could be another serious setback for a player who has averaged just 25 a year over the last four seasons.
On Sunday, the Knicks will look to go up 3-1 on the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors will get Draymond Green back after his one-game suspension for their Game 4 against the Kings. In Celtics-Hawks, host Atlanta will try to head back to Boston tied, and the top-seeded Nuggets will be looking to sweep the Timbewolves in Minneapolis.
All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
Saturday's results
- Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)
- Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)
- Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Lakers lead 2-1)
Sunday's schedule
- Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC (New York leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 3-0)
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 2-1)
Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117
Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122
Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99
Game 4: Bucks at Heat, Monday, April 24 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)
Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*
Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 2-1)
Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99
Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106
Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122
Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m., TNT)
Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*
Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*
No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)
Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101
Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84
Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97
Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88
No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 2-1)
Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97
Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90
Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79
Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)
Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (7 p.m., NBA TV)
Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*
Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*
Western Conference
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver leads 3-0)
Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80
Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113
Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111
Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (9 p.m., NBA TV)*
Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*
Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*
No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 2-1)
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93
Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101
Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, Monday, April 24 (10 p.m., TNT)
Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*
Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*
No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Sacramento leads 2-1)
Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123
Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106
Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97
Game 4: Kings at Warriors, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (10 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*
Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*
No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix leads 3-1)
Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110
Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109
Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124
Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100
Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (10 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*
Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*
* - if necessary