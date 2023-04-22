The first half of this weekend's NBA playoff schedule saw the Lakers host a full arena in a postseason game for the first time in the LeBron James era, and they did not disappoint with a 35-9 first quarter en route to 2-1 series lead over the Grizzlies. The day started with the first elimination of the playoffs, with the 76ers advancing after a Sixers squad playing without Joel Embiid (knee) swept the Nets.

The Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) for a second straight game went down to the Suns for a second straight game, and now Los Angeles is facing elimination when the series moves back to Phoenix for Game 5. The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), got blown out by the Heat in Miami, and now trail 2-1. Victor Oladipo looked like he sustained a major knee injury late in the game, and judging by initial player and coach reactions the fear is that it could be another serious setback for a player who has averaged just 25 a year over the last four seasons.

On Sunday, the Knicks will look to go up 3-1 on the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors will get Draymond Green back after his one-game suspension for their Game 4 against the Kings. In Celtics-Hawks, host Atlanta will try to head back to Boston tied, and the top-seeded Nuggets will be looking to sweep the Timbewolves in Minneapolis.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Saturday's results

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0) Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1) Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)

Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1) Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Lakers lead 2-1)

Sunday's schedule

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC (New York leads 2-1)

Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC (New York leads 2-1) Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1) Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 2-1)

Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 2-1) Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 3-0)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 2-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, Monday, April 24 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 2-1)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 2-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver leads 3-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (9 p.m., NBA TV)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, Monday, April 24 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

2023 NBA playoff bracket