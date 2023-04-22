The Knicks claimed the upper hand on the Cavaliers, one of three NBA playoff games Friday night. Host New York now leads the series 2-1 after holding Cleveland to 79 points, the first time a team has failed to score 80 either during this regular season or postseason. The visiting Celtics were stymied by the Hawks, but still hold a 2-1 edge. And in the nightcap, the Nuggets beat the host Timberwolves to take a 3-0 lead.

The weekend's action opened with the first potential close-out game of the postseason when the 76ers, who were without MVP candidate Joel Embiid (knee), took down the Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon to complete the series sweep. Suns-Clippers, Bucks-Heat and Grizzlies-Lakers complete Saturday's slate. On Sunday, the Knicks will look to go up 3-1 on the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors will get Draymond Green back after his one-game suspension for their Game 4 against the Kings, and Celtics-Hawks and Nuggets-Timbewolves will close the weekend.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Friday's results

Game 3 : Hawks 130, Hawks 122 (Boston leads 2-1)

: Hawks 130, Hawks 122 (Boston leads 2-1) Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)

Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1) Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)

Saturday's schedule

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins series 4-0)

76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins series 4-0) Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT (Phoenix leads 2-1)

Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT (Phoenix leads 2-1) Game 3: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1) Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)

Sunday's schedule

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC (New York leads 2-1)

Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC (New York leads 2-1) Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1) Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 2-1)

Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 2-1) Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 3-0)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Bucks at Heat, Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 2-1)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m. TNT)

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. TNT)

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

Game 5: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)*

Game 6: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 2-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver leads 3-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (9 p.m., NBA TV)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix leads 2-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns at Clippers, Saturday, April 22 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

2023 NBA playoff bracket