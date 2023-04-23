On Sunday, the Knicks went up 3-1 on the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden in an impressive win to kick off the day's four-game slate. Nest, the Warriors will get Draymond Green back after his one-game suspension for their Game 4 against the Kings. In Celtics-Hawks, host Atlanta will try to head back to Boston tied, and the top-seeded Nuggets will be looking to sweep the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

The Lakers, Heat, Suns and 76ers were all winners in NBA playoff action on Saturday. L.A. and Miami, the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in their respective conferences, both took 2-1 series leads with their home wins. Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was ejected against LeBron James and the Lakers, while the Bucks fell with Giannis Antetokounmpo once again sidelined with a back injury. The Suns, meanwhile, went up 3-1 over the Clippers, who were missing Kawhi Leonard for the second straight game. Joel Embiid was out for Game 4 of 76ers-Nets, but Philly was still able to complete the sweep of Brooklyn.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Sunday's schedule

Game 4: Knicks , Cavaliers (New York leads 3-1)

Knicks , Cavaliers (New York leads 3-1) Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1) Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 2-1)

Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 2-1) Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 3-0)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 2-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, Monday, April 24 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 2-1)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 3-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver leads 3-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (9 p.m., NBA TV)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, Monday, April 24 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

2023 NBA playoff bracket