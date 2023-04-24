The Warriors evened their thrilling first-round NBA playoff series against the Kings on Sunday as the defending champs held on for a one-point win that makes the series 2-2. Kings-Warriors is currently the only first round series that is tied. The Knicks, Celtics, Nuggets and Suns all have 3-1 series leads and are one win from the second round. Two other series -- Lakers-Grizzlies and Heat-Bucks -- have Game 4's on Monday night. The Lakers and Heat, both the lower seeds in those series, have the chance to go up 3-1.

The only team to advance to the second round so far in these playoffs is the 76ers, who completed a sweep of the Nets on Saturday without Joel Embiid. The Nuggets missed their chance to sweep the Wolves on Sunday night, but Denver, Boston and Phoenix will all have a chance to move on early in the week in Game 5's.

Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Sunday's results

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)

Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1) Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2)

Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2) Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1)

Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1) Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT) (Denver leads 3-1)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 2-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, Monday, April 24 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 3-1)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 3-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver leads 3-1)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (9 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, Monday, April 24 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Series tied 2-2)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

2023 NBA playoff bracket