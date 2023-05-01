Eight teams are left vying for the 2023 NBA title. Four second-round matchups are all in action this week, including 76ers-Celtics and Suns-Nuggets on Monday night. It's Game 1 in Boston with Joel Embiid expected to be sidelined with a knee issue. It's Game 2 in Denver with Kevin Durant and Phoenix trying to even the series.

Lakers-Warriors is the other series in the West, and that will get started Tuesday after the defending champs ousted the Kings in Game 7 on Sunday. Knicks-Heat kicked off on Sunday at Madison Square Garden with upset-minded Miami taking Game 1.

Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Monday's schedule

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Suns at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 1-0)

Series-by-Series schedules

Eastern Conference semifinals

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 1-0)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Heat at Knicks, Tuesday, May 2 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Knicks at Heat, Saturday, May 6 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics, Monday, May 1 (7:30 p.m. TNT)

Game 2: 76ers at Celtics, Wednesday, May 3 (8 p.m. TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers, Friday, May 5 (7:30 p.m. ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers, Sunday, May 7 (3:30 p.m. ESPN)

Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, TBD, (TNT)*

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, TBD, (ESPN)*

Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, TBD, TBD*

Western Conference semifinals

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Denver leads 1-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107

Game 2: Suns at Nuggets, Monday, May 1 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets at Suns, Friday, May 5 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Nuggets at Suns, Sunday, May 7 (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Suns at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 9 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, Thursday, May 11 (TBD)*

Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*

No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Lakers at Warriors, Tuesday, May 2 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Lakers at Warriors, Thursday, May 4 (9 p.m., ESPN)

Game 3: Warriors at Lakers, Saturday, May 6 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Warriors at Lakers, Monday, May 8 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Lakers at Warriors, Wednesday, May 10 (TBD)*

Game 6: Warriors at Lakers, Friday, May 12 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Warriors, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

First-round results

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-1)



Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114

Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston wins 4-2)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101

Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117

Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York wins 4-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver wins 4-1)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)

Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99

Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Golden State wins 4-3)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125

Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116

Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99

Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix wins 4-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130

2023 NBA playoff bracket