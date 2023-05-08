Eight teams are left vying for the 2023 NBA title. On Sunday night, Phoenix won a wild game that saw Denver's two-time MVP Nikola Jokic score a playoff career-high 53 points and get into skirmish with Suns' owner Mat Ishbia, who briefly refused to give up the basketball after it landed out of bounds. The Suns tied the series and the Nuggets will host Game 5 Tuesday night.
Tamer by comparison, but still thrilling in its own right, the 76ers pulled out an overtime win on the strength of a James Harden 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to knot their series with the Celtics at 2-2. Boston's Marcus Smart sank a 3-pointer, but he released the ball milliseconds after time expired. That series shifts back to Boston for Game 5
The Lakers and Heat have the chance to go up 3-1 in their respective series against the Warriors and Knicks on Monday night, with both teams hosting Game 4.
Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.
All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
Monday's schedule
- Game 4: Knicks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Miami leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Warriors at Lakers: 10 p.m., TNT (Los Angeles leads 2-1)
Series-by-Series schedules
Eastern Conference semifinals
No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 2-1)
Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101
Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105
Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86
Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD, ESPN)*
Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (8 p.m., TNT)
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Series tied 2-2)
Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115
Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87
Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102
Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)
Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, Tuesday, May 9 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, Thursday, May 11 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, Sunday, May 14, TBD*
Western Conference semifinals
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Series tied 2-2)
Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107
Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87
Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114
Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124
Game 5: Suns at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 9 (10 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, Thursday, May 11 (10 p.m., ESPN)
Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*
No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 2-1)
Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112
Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100
Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97
Game 4: Warriors at Lakers, Monday, May 8 (10 p.m., TNT)
Game 5: Lakers at Warriors, Wednesday, May 10 (10 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Warriors at Lakers, Friday, May 12 (TBD, ESPN)*
Game 7: Lakers at Warriors, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*
* - if necessary
First-round results
No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-1)
Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117
Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122
Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99
Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114
Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston wins 4-2)
Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99
Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106
Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122
Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101
Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117
Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120
No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)
Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101
Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84
Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97
Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88
No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York wins 4-1)
Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97
Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90
Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79
Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93
Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver wins 4-1)
Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80
Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113
Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111
Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)
Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109
No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles wins 4-2)
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93
Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101
Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)
Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99
Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85
No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Golden State wins 4-3)
Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123
Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106
Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97
Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125
Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116
Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99
Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100
No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix wins 4-1)
Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110
Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109
Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124
Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100
Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130