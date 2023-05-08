Eight teams are left vying for the 2023 NBA title. On Sunday night, Phoenix won a wild game that saw Denver's two-time MVP Nikola Jokic score a playoff career-high 53 points and get into skirmish with Suns' owner Mat Ishbia, who briefly refused to give up the basketball after it landed out of bounds. The Suns tied the series and the Nuggets will host Game 5 Tuesday night.

Tamer by comparison, but still thrilling in its own right, the 76ers pulled out an overtime win on the strength of a James Harden 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to knot their series with the Celtics at 2-2. Boston's Marcus Smart sank a 3-pointer, but he released the ball milliseconds after time expired. That series shifts back to Boston for Game 5

Saturday saw the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat take 2-1 series leads against the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, respectively. Both of series will play their Game 4s Monday night.

Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Sunday's schedule

Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)

Series-by-Series schedules

Eastern Conference semifinals

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 2-1)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD, ESPN)*

Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (8 p.m., TNT)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Series tied 2-2)

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102

Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)

Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, Tuesday, May 9 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, Thursday, May 11 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, Sunday, May 14, TBD*

Western Conference semifinals

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Series tied 2-2)

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107

Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87

Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114

Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124

Game 5: Suns at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 9 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, Thursday, May 11 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*

No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112

Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100

Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97

Game 4: Warriors at Lakers, Monday, May 8 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Lakers at Warriors, Wednesday, May 10 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Warriors at Lakers, Friday, May 12 (TBD, ESPN)*

Game 7: Lakers at Warriors, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

First-round results

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-1)



Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114

Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston wins 4-2)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101

Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117

Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York wins 4-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver wins 4-1)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)

Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99

Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Golden State wins 4-3)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125

Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116

Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99

Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix wins 4-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130

2023 NBA playoff bracket