The 2023 NBA playoffs are continuing Sunday, and the Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a 1-0 series lead against the Memphis Grizzlies as role players Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura stepped up for L.A. Sunday features a four-game slate with Bucks-Heat, Suns-Clippers and Nuggets-Wolves getting underway.

The NBA playoffs kicked off Saturday as the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings all picked up Game 1 wins. The Knicks stole Game 1 on the road against the Cavaliers in Cleveland, while the other three teams won at home. That includes the Kings, who were hosting their first playoff game since 2006. Sacramento outlasted the defending-champion Warriors in a Game 1 thriller.

Below is a quick look at Saturday's scores and Sunday's slate followed by a series-by-series schedule for the full first round.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Sunday schedule

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat

Game 1: Bucks vs. Heat, Sunday, April 16 (5:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Bucks vs. Heat, Wednesday, April 19 (9 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Heat vs. Bucks, Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Heat vs. Bucks, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Bucks vs. Heat, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Heat vs. Bucks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Bucks vs. Heat, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 1-0)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics vs. Hawks, Tuesday, April 18 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Hawks vs. Celtics, Friday, April 21 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Hawks vs. Celtics, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m. TNT)

Game 5: Celtics vs. Hawks, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Hawks vs. Celtics, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Celtics vs. Hawks, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers vs. Nets, Monday, April 17 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Nets vs. 76ers, Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Nets vs. 76ers, Saturday, April 22 (1 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: 76ers vs. Nets, Monday, April 24 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nets vs. 76ers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: 76ers vs. Nets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 1-0)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, April 18 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Sunday, April 16 (10:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Timberwolvess, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Lakers lead 1-0)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Wednesday, April 19 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Kings lead 1-0)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings vs. Warriors, Monday, April 17 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Warriors vs. Kings, Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Warriors vs. Kings, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Kings vs. Warriors, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Warriors vs. Kings, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Kings vs. Warriors, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers

Game 1: Suns vs. Clippers, Sunday, April 16 (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Suns vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 18 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Clippers vs. Suns, Thursday, April 20 (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 4: Clippers vs. Suns, Saturday, April 22 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Suns vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Clippers vs. Suns, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Suns vs. Clippers, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

(* - if necessary)

2023 NBA playoff bracket