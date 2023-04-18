The 2023 NBA playoffs will continue Monday with both the 76ers and the Kings looking to go up 2-0 in their respective series. Brooklyn had no answer for Philadelphia's MVP candidate Joel Embiid in the opener, and that continued on Monday night as Embiid finished with a monster double-double in the Sixers' comeback victory in Game 2. Meanwhile, despite playing a close game in Game 1, defending champion Golden State will have to do a better job containing the play of Sacramento's guards, especially presumed Clutch Player of the Year De'Aaron Fox and the team's sixth man Malik Monk or they'll risk heading back to San Francisco down 0-2.

On Sunday, a No. 1 and No. 2 both lost their opening games, and injuries very likely played a significant role in those outcomes. Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his back in the first quarter and sat out the remainder of the Bucks' loss to the No. 8 Heat, who also lost sharpshooter Tyler Herro for at least a month after he broke two fingers going for a loose ball. Earlier, the No. 7 Lakers took advantage of Ja Morant's absence after he headed to the bench with a hand injury he sustained in trying to brace himself following an awkward fall in the fourth quarter. Anthony Davis had a monster game, yet in the closing minutes it was second-year man Austin Reaves who led Los Angeles down the stretch, making a variety of shots to close the game on a 15-0 run in getting the series edge on Memphis.

In other games, vintage Kawhi Leonard was the best player on the floor in Phoenix Sunday night, but it was Russell Westbrook -- playing like a guy with a huge chip on his shoulder -- who flew all over the court and made the difference in the Clippers jumping out to a 1-0 edge on the Suns. And the Nuggets squad that we were accustomed seeing for most of the season returned as they rolled all over the Timberwolves in the nightcap.

Below is a quick look at Sunday's scores and Monday's slate followed by a series-by-series schedule for the full first round.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Sunday's results

Game 1 : Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 Game 1 : Heat 130, Bucks 117

: Heat 130, Bucks 117 Game 1 : Clippers 115, Suns 110

: Clippers 115, Suns 110 Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Monday's schedule

Game 2 : 76ers 96, Nets 84

: 76ers 96, Nets 84 Game 2: (6) Warriors at (3) Kings, 10 p.m., TNT (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 1-0)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 19 (9 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Bucks at Heat, Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 1-0)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 18 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, Friday, April 21 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m. TNT)

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 22 (1 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)*

Game 6: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 1-0)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers, Tuesday, April 18 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver leads 1-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 19 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Warriors at Kings, Monday, April 17 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Kings at Warriors, Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 18 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 20 (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 4: Suns at Clippers, Saturday, April 22 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

(* - if necessary)

2023 NBA playoff bracket