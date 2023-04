The Golden State Warriors might be in trouble in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The defending champions are now in an 0-2 hole for the first time in the Splash Brothers era, falling Monday night to the Sacramento Kings in a game where Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter. The Warriors have either been up 2-0 or tied 1-1 in the previous 27 postseason series played by the nucleus of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Green. In other action Monday, Philadelphia's MVP candidate Joel Embiid finished with a monster double-double in the 76ers' comeback victory over the Nets to take a 2-0 lead.

On Tuesday, the Celtics will attempt to continue their domination of the Hawks, while the Knicks and Clippers, who both posted road wins in Cleveland and Phoenix over the weekend, will be looking to prove that Game 1 was not a fluke.

Below is a quick look at Monday's scores and Tuesday's slate followed by a series-by-series schedule for the full first round.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Monday's results

Game 2 : 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0) Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Tuesday's schedule

Game 2 : Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV (Boston leads 1-0)

: Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV (Boston leads 1-0) Game 2 : Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT (New York leads 1-0)

: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT (New York leads 1-0) Game 2: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 1-0)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 19 (9 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Bucks at Heat, Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 1-0)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 18 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, Friday, April 21 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m. TNT)

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 22 (1 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)*

Game 6: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 1-0)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers, Tuesday, April 18 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver leads 1-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 19 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Kings at Warriors, Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 18 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 20 (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 4: Suns at Clippers, Saturday, April 22 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

(* - if necessary)

2023 NBA playoff bracket