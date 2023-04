Every Game 2 in the 2023 NBA playoffs is in the book. Four teams -- the 76ers, Celtics, Kings and Nuggets -- have jumped out to 2-0 leads, while Bucks-Heat, Knicks-Cavs, Suns-Clippers and Lakers-Grizzlies are all tied 1-1 through two games.

The first wave of Game 3's gets started Thursday night. It's 76ers-Nets in the Eastern Conference before Kings-Warriors and Suns-Clippers in the West. Two star players will be sidelined in the Western Conference games for different reasons. Warriors veteran Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 against the Kings after his Game 2 ejection for an altercation with Domantas Sabonis. Meanwhile, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play in Game 3 as he deals with a knee sprain.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Thursday's schedule

Game 3 : 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

: 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Philadelphia leads 2-0) Game 3 : Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT (Sacramento leads 2-0)

: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT (Sacramento leads 2-0) Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV (Series tied, 1-1)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Bucks at Heat, Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 2-0)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, Friday, April 21 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m. TNT)

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 22 (1 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)*

Game 6: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver leads 2-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Kings at Warriors, Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 20 (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 4: Suns at Clippers, Saturday, April 22 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

2023 NBA playoff bracket