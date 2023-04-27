Another day of NBA playoff games, another day of the unexpected ... unless you had three lower seeds getting wins on the road Wednesday night. The biggest playoff shocker thus far is the No. 8 Heat taking out the NBA's best regular-season team in five games. Yes, the top-seeded Bucks are on summer vacation, as are the Cavaliers who had no answer for the Knicks in this matchup. Miami will head to New York for Sunday's Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.

In the Western Conference, the Warriors were able to keep the Kings at bay, and now they return to The Bay to attempt to end the series in the first of two Game 6s on Friday. The nightcap will feature the Lakers who'll host the Grizzlies after Memphis ran away from Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Thursday night will feature the Eastern Conference's unresolved business, the Celtics who hold a 3-2 series lead on the host Hawks, who'll be getting back Dejounte Murray after he served a one-game suspension for bumping and being verbally abusive to an official. The winner of that series will face the 76ers who completed their sweep of the Nets last Saturday.

And in the last conference semifinal, the West's top-seeded Nuggets will host the Suns in Game 1 on Saturday.

Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Wednesday's results

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1)

Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1) Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2) Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 OT (Miami wins 4-1)

Heat 128, Bucks 126 OT (Miami wins 4-1) Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116 (Golden State leads 3-2)

Thursday's schedule

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, 8:30 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 3-2)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114

Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 3-2)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101

Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York wins 4-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95

Conference semifinals

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat

Game 1: Heat at Knicks, Sunday, April 30 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 2: Heat at Knicks, Tuesday, May 2 (TBD)

Game 3: Knicks at Heat, Saturday, May 6 (TBD)

Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (TBD)

Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver wins 4-1)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)

Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Golden State leads 3-2)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125

Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (8 p.m., ESPN)

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix wins 4-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130

Conference semifinals

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns

Game 1: Suns at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)

Game 2: Suns at Nuggets, Monday, May 1 (TBD)

Game 3: Nuggets at Suns, Friday, May 5 (TBD)

Game 4: Nuggets at Suns, Sunday, May 7 (TBD)

Game 5: Suns at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 9 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, Thursday, May 11 (TBD)*

Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

2023 NBA playoff bracket