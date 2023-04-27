Another day of NBA playoff games, another day of the unexpected ... unless you had three lower seeds getting wins on the road Wednesday night. The biggest playoff shocker thus far is the No. 8 Heat taking out the NBA's best regular-season team in five games. Yes, the top-seeded Bucks are on summer vacation, as are the Cavaliers who had no answer for the Knicks in this matchup. Miami will head to New York for Sunday's Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.
In the Western Conference, the Warriors were able to keep the Kings at bay, and now they return to The Bay to attempt to end the series in the first of two Game 6s on Friday. The nightcap will feature the Lakers who'll host the Grizzlies after Memphis ran away from Los Angeles Wednesday night.
Thursday night will feature the Eastern Conference's unresolved business, the Celtics who hold a 3-2 series lead on the host Hawks, who'll be getting back Dejounte Murray after he served a one-game suspension for bumping and being verbally abusive to an official. The winner of that series will face the 76ers who completed their sweep of the Nets last Saturday.
And in the last conference semifinal, the West's top-seeded Nuggets will host the Suns in Game 1 on Saturday.
Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.
All times listed are Eastern.
Wednesday's results
- Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1)
- Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)
- Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 OT (Miami wins 4-1)
- Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116 (Golden State leads 3-2)
Thursday's schedule
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, 8:30 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 3-2)
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-1)
Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117
Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122
Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99
Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114
Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 3-2)
Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99
Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106
Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122
Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101
Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117
Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (8:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*
No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)
Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101
Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84
Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97
Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88
No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York wins 4-1)
Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97
Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90
Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79
Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93
Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95
Conference semifinals
No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat
Game 1: Heat at Knicks, Sunday, April 30 (1 p.m., ABC)
Game 2: Heat at Knicks, Tuesday, May 2 (TBD)
Game 3: Knicks at Heat, Saturday, May 6 (TBD)
Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (TBD)
Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (TBD)*
Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD)*
Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (TBD)*
Western Conference
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver wins 4-1)
Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80
Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113
Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111
Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)
Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109
No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 3-2)
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93
Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101
Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)
Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99
Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*
No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Golden State leads 3-2)
Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123
Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106
Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97
Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125
Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116
Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (8 p.m., ESPN)
Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*
No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix wins 4-1)
Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110
Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109
Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124
Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100
Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130
Conference semifinals
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns
Game 1: Suns at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)
Game 2: Suns at Nuggets, Monday, May 1 (TBD)
Game 3: Nuggets at Suns, Friday, May 5 (TBD)
Game 4: Nuggets at Suns, Sunday, May 7 (TBD)
Game 5: Suns at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 9 (TBD)*
Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, Thursday, May 11 (TBD)*
Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*
* - if necessary