Tuesday's NBA slate saw the Suns oust the Clippers and the Nuggets finish off the Timberwolves, and now those to victors will square off in a Western Conference semifinals that will start Saturday. In the East, the Hawks came from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Celtics in Boston. Trae Young outscored the entire Celtics team 14-6 over the final 3:18, including the game-winning shot just a few feet away from the center court logo.

Three teams have a chance to punch their tickets into the second-round Wednesday night. The visiting team (the former) in these three series -- Knicks-Cavaliers, Lakers-Grizzlies and Heat-Bucks -- has already won one road game this round, so it can certainly happen again. Another team playing Wednesday night that hasn't won a road game, the Warriors, will play the Kings in the nightcap in Sacramento to see who'll go up 3-2.

Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.

Tuesday's results

Wednesday's schedule

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 3-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 3-2)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101

Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 3-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver wins 4-1)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Series tied 2-2)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix wins 4-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130

Conference semifinals

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 1 Nuggets

Game 1: Suns at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)

Game 2: Suns at Nuggets, Monday, May 1 (TBD)

Game 3: Nuggets at Suns, Friday, May 5 (TBD)

Game 4: Nuggets at Suns, Sunday, May 7 (TBD)

Game 5: Suns at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 9 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, Thursday, May 11 (TBD)*

Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

