Tuesday's NBA slate saw the Suns oust the Clippers and the Nuggets finish off the Timberwolves, and now those to victors will square off in a Western Conference semifinals that will start Saturday. In the East, the Hawks came from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Celtics in Boston. Trae Young outscored the entire Celtics team 14-6 over the final 3:18, including the game-winning shot just a few feet away from the center court logo.
Three teams have a chance to punch their tickets into the second-round Wednesday night. The visiting team (the former) in these three series -- Knicks-Cavaliers, Lakers-Grizzlies and Heat-Bucks -- has already won one road game this round, so it can certainly happen again. Another team playing Wednesday night that hasn't won a road game, the Warriors, will play the Kings in the nightcap in Sacramento to see who'll go up 3-2.
Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.
All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
Tuesday's results
- Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117 (Boston leads 3-2)
- Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109 (Denver wins 4-1)
- Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130 (Phoenix wins 4-1)
Wednesday's schedule
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV (New York leads 3-1)
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Los Angeles leads 3-1)
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV (Miami leads 3-1)
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT (Series tied 2-2)
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 3-1)
Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117
Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122
Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99
Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114
Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)
Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*
Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 3-2)
Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99
Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106
Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122
Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101
Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117
Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (8:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*
No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)
Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101
Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84
Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97
Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88
No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 3-1)
Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97
Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90
Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79
Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93
Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (7 p.m., NBA TV)
Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*
Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*
Western Conference
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver wins 4-1)
Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80
Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113
Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111
Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)
Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109
No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 3-1)
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93
Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101
Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)
Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*
Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*
No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Series tied 2-2)
Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123
Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106
Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97
Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125
Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (10 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)
Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*
No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix wins 4-1)
Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110
Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109
Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124
Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100
Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130
Conference semifinals
No. 4 Suns vs. No. 1 Nuggets
Game 1: Suns at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)
Game 2: Suns at Nuggets, Monday, May 1 (TBD)
Game 3: Nuggets at Suns, Friday, May 5 (TBD)
Game 4: Nuggets at Suns, Sunday, May 7 (TBD)
Game 5: Suns at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 9 (TBD)*
Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, Thursday, May 11 (TBD)*
Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*
* - if necessary