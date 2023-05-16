All of the four spots in the conference finals are now set. The Heat held off the Knicks to become only the second No. 8 seed -- joining the 1999 Knicks -- to reach the third round. They will face the Boston Celtics for the right to advance to the NBA Finals after Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to a dominant win over the 76ers in Game 7 on Sunday. That series will start Wednesday.

In the Western Conference, the Lakers eliminated the defending champion Warriors and will now take on the Nuggets. That series will start on Tuesday in Denver. The Lakers matched the Heat in becoming the first two play-in teams to reach the conference finals.

Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN and ABC can be streamed on fubo (try for free).

Series-by-Series schedules

Western Conference finals - No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Lakers at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Lakers at Nuggets, Thursday, May 18 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, Saturday, May 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, Monday, May 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, Wednesday, May 24 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, Friday, May 26 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, Sunday, May 28 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Eastern Conference finals - No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 8 Heat

Game 1: Heat at Celtics, Wednesday, May 17 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 19 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Eastern Conference second-round results

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-2)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101

Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103

Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Boston wins 4-3)

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102

Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)

Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103

Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86

Game 7: Celtics 112, 76ers 88

Western Conference second-round results

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Denver wins 4-2)

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107

Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87

Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114

Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124

Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102

Game 6: Nuggets 125, Suns 100

No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112

Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100

Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97

Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101

Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers 106

Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101

First-round results

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-1)



Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114

Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston wins 4-2)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101

Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117

Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York wins 4-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver wins 4-1)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)

Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99

Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Golden State wins 4-3)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125

Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116

Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99

Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix wins 4-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130

2023 NBA playoff bracket