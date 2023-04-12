The 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament kicked off Tuesday night, with the Hawks and Lakers securing the No. 7 seeds in their respective conferences. The Hawks upset the Heat in Miami, while the Lakers came from behind for an overtime win against the Timberwolves. Play-in action resumes Wednesday night with the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchups in both conferences. It's Raptors-Bulls in the East before Pelicans-Thunder in the West.
The Heat and Wolves will host the winners of Wednesday's games on Friday to determine the No. 8 seeds in the playoff bracket.
Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
Below is Play-In schedule, including dates, times and TV info.
Tuesday, April 11
- Play-In Game 1: Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Play-In Game 2: Lakers 108, Timberwolves 102
Wednesday, April 12
- Play-In Game 3: (10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Play-In Game 4: (10) Thunder at (9) Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, April 14
- Play-In Game 5: Game 3 winner at Miami, 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Play-In Game 6: Game 4 winner at Minnesota, 9:30 or 10 p.m. ET, ESPN