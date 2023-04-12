The 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament kicked off Tuesday night, with the Hawks and Lakers securing the No. 7 seeds in their respective conferences. The Hawks upset the Heat in Miami, while the Lakers came from behind for an overtime win against the Timberwolves. Play-in action resumes Wednesday night with the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchups in both conferences. It's Raptors-Bulls in the East before Pelicans-Thunder in the West.

The Heat and Wolves will host the winners of Wednesday's games on Friday to determine the No. 8 seeds in the playoff bracket.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Below is Play-In schedule, including dates, times and TV info.

Tuesday, April 11

Play-In Game 1: Hawks 116, Heat 105

Hawks 116, Heat 105 Play-In Game 2: Lakers 108, Timberwolves 102

Wednesday, April 12

Play-In Game 3: (10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

(10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN Play-In Game 4: (10) Thunder at (9) Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, April 14