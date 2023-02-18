One of the most anticipated events of All-Star Weekend is the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday from Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena. Among the three three-man teams competing will be the hometown favorite Utah Jazz, as well as Team Rookies and Team Antetokounmpo. The Skills Challenge will feature a five-event team relay to kick things off, and that will be followed by a team passing event, and then a team shooting exercise. If a tiebreaker is needed, there will be a half-court shooting contest.

The Jazz, featuring Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton are the favorites at Caesars Sportsbook at -120 (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest 2023 NBA Skills Challenge odds. Team Rookies, with Orlando's Paolo Banchero, Detroit's Jaden Ivey and Houston's Jabari Smith Jr., is priced at +165. Team Antetokounmpo, featuring brothers Giannis, Thanasis and Alex, is listed at +450. Before locking in any 2023 NBA Skills Challenge picks, be sure to check the NBA All-Star Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine NBA guru Mike Barner.

2023 NBA Skills Challenge Predictions

Barner can't see Team Antetokounmpo coming out on top simply because none of the brothers shoot very well. And with the crowd firmly behind Team Jazz, it will be hard for the Antetokounmpos to overcome any of their deficiencies under pressure. Even as a former MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo still struggles at times, especially at the line. He has been much better from distance, but that improvement may not be enough in this competition. He also injured his wrist on Thursday, putting his availability and overall effectiveness in some degree of doubt.

The Jazz players are among the best shooters on their team. Clarkson is Utah's second-leading scorer at 21 points per game, while Sexton is third at 14.3. Sexton, however, is nursing a hamstring injury, which could impact his ability during the event. Kessler averages 8.2 points per game, but is scoring 9.1 points on his home court. The rookies will be led by Banchero, who nearly scores 20 points per game. Ivey is the Pistons' third-leading scorer at 15.2 points, while the Rockets' Smith scores 12 per game.

2023 NBA Skills Challenge odds, teams

Team Jazz -120

Team Rookies +165

Team Antetokounmpo +450