The NBA's All-Star Weekend continues on Saturday with the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge at Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena. The event, which allows some of the league's elite players to show off their talents, continues to gain in popularity since its inception in 2003. The NBA Skills Challenge 2023 will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The trio of three-man teams will start with a team relay that includes five events, while Round 2 consists of team passing contests, and Round 3, which consists of a team shooting exercise. Following Round 3, the team that has earned the most Challenge Points will be named the Skills Challenge champion. If two teams are tied after Round 3, the teams will try to make as many half-court shots as possible in an allotted time, shooting one team at a time.

Caesars Sportsbook has listed the team featuring Utah Jazz stars Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in its latest 2023 NBA Skills Challenge odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Team Rookies, featuring Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons and Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets, is priced at +165. Team Antetokounmpo, which is made up of brothers Giannis, Thanasis and Alex, is listed at +500. Giannis hurt his wrist on Thursday and his status is uncertain.

2023 NBA Skills Challenge Predictions

One surprise: Barner is fading Team Antetokounmpo, with the competition hinging on their shooting, which has not been their strong suit. The Skills Challenge will test passing, dribbling and shooting, and while the Antetokounmpos are skillful in many areas, shooting isn't one of them. The atmosphere of All-Star Weekend will be the most hyped as the rounds progress, and this could affect Alex Antetokounmpo the most, since he isn't used to the big crowds while playing in smaller arenas as a member of the Wisconsin Herd. Although a former MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo still struggles at the free throw line and from certain distances and his injury late Thursday night has thrown his availability for the entire weekend into question.

The Jazz players have been together all season and have complimented each other well. Clarkson and Sexton are second and third on the team in scoring, respectively, with Clarkson averaging 21 points and Sexton 14.3 per game. Kessler, who has not attempted a 3-pointer all year, is scoring at a 71.2% clip from the floor, and averages 8.2 points. The rookies, meanwhile, are all top-notch scorers with Banchero leading Orlando at 19.9 points per game, Ivey third in Detroit (15.2) and Smith fifth in Houston (12.0). See who to back at SportsLine.

2023 NBA Skills Challenge odds, teams

Team Jazz -125

Team Rookies +145

Team Antetokounmpo +500