The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but teams around the league were not interested in waiting until the last minute. That includes the Phoenix Suns, who agreed to a blockbuster deal for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant late on Wednesday night. They'll send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets for Durant and TJ Warren.
That stunner comes in the wake of Sunday's big news, which was the Dallas Mavericks acquiring All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets after he asked for a trade. CBS Sports' Sam Quinn gave the Mavs a 'B+' for the move that pairs the star with Luka Doncic.
In another important transaction, the Los Angeles Lakers finally parted ways with point guard Russell Westbrook after months of speculation. In a three team deal between the Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, Westbrook will be heading to Minnesota, while the Lakers will pick up D'Angelo Russell from the Wolves along with Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz. Veteran point guard Mike Conley will be heading from Utah to Minnesota, while the Jazz add a significant draft asset in a lightly protected 2027 Lakers first-round pick.
Plenty of other notable names could be changing teams this week, including OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Zach LaVine, and John Collins. CBS Sports' James Herbert has a full list of 65 trade candidates here.
CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest notable deals below in our 2023 NBA trade deadline tracker.
2023 NBA trade deadline tracker
Feb. 9
|ACQUIRED
|Jakob Poeltl
|
|
|
| Khem Birch
2024 first-round pick (protected)
Two future second-round picks
|
|
|
Feb. 8
|ACQUIRED
|Josh Hart
|
|
|
|Cam Reddish
Ryan Arcidiacono
Svi Mykhailiuk
2023 first-round pick (lottery protected)
|
|
|
|ACQUIRED
|D'Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
|
|
|
|Mike Conley Jr.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Damian Jones
2024, 2025, 2026 second-round draft picks
|
|
|
|Russell Westbrook
2027 Lakers first-round pick (top-four protected)
|
|
|
Feb. 7
Feb. 5
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Kyrie Irving
Markieff Morris
|
|
|
| Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two second-round picks (2027 and 2029)
|
|
|
Jan. 23
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Rui Hachimura
|
|
|
| Kendrick Nunn
Three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029)
|
|
|