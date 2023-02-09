The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but teams around the league were not interested in waiting until the last minute. That includes the Phoenix Suns, who agreed to a blockbuster deal for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant late on Wednesday night. They'll send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets for Durant and TJ Warren.

That stunner comes in the wake of Sunday's big news, which was the Dallas Mavericks acquiring All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets after he asked for a trade. CBS Sports' Sam Quinn gave the Mavs a 'B+' for the move that pairs the star with Luka Doncic.

In another important transaction, the Los Angeles Lakers finally parted ways with point guard Russell Westbrook after months of speculation. In a three team deal between the Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, Westbrook will be heading to Minnesota, while the Lakers will pick up D'Angelo Russell from the Wolves along with Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz. Veteran point guard Mike Conley will be heading from Utah to Minnesota, while the Jazz add a significant draft asset in a lightly protected 2027 Lakers first-round pick.

Plenty of other notable names could be changing teams this week, including OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Zach LaVine, and John Collins. CBS Sports' James Herbert has a full list of 65 trade candidates here.

CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest notable deals below in our 2023 NBA trade deadline tracker.

2023 NBA trade deadline tracker

Feb. 9



ACQUIRED





Phoenix Kevin Durant

TJ Warren





Brooklyn Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

Jae Crowder

Four first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029)

2028 first-round pick swap







Feb. 8



Feb. 7



ACQUIRED





Sacramento Kessler Edwards

Cash considerations





Brooklyn Draft rights to David Michineau







Feb. 5

Jan. 23