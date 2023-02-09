The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but fans did not have to wait that long to see the season's first blockbuster. On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks acquired All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets just days after he requested a trade. CBS Sports' Sam Quinn gave the Mavs a 'B+' for the move that pairs the star with Luka Doncic.

The action continued on Wednesday, when the Los Angeles Lakers finally parted ways with point guard Russell Westbrook after months of speculation. In a three team deal between the Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, Westbrook heads to Minnesota, while the Lakers pick up D'Angelo Russell from the Wolves along with Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz. Veteran point guard Mike Conley heads from Utah to Minnesota, while the Jazz add a significant draft asset in a lightly protected 2027 Lakers first-round pick.

That was followed up by the New York Knicks acquiring wing Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Cam Reddish and draft compensation.

Plenty of other notable names could be changing teams this week, including OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Zach LaVine, Jae Crowder and John Collins. CBS Sports' James Herbert has a full list of 65 trade candidates here.

CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest notable deals below in our 2023 NBA trade deadline tracker.

2023 NBA trade deadline tracker

Feb. 8



ACQUIRED





New York Josh Hart





Portland Cam Reddish

Protected first-round pick









ACQUIRED





L.A. Lakers D'Angelo Russell

Malik Beasley

Jarred Vanderbilt





Minnesota Mike Conley Jr.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Damian Jones

2024, 2025, 2026 second-round draft picks





Utah Russell Westbrook

2027 Lakers first-round pick (top-four protected)







Feb. 7



ACQUIRED





Sacramento Kessler Edwards

Cash considerations





Brooklyn Draft rights to David Michineau







Feb. 5

Jan. 23