The Denver Nuggets look to take a commanding 3-0 lead when they battle the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their best-of-seven 2023 NBA Western Conference finals series on Saturday. The Nuggets (53-29), the top seed in the West, are coming off a 108-103 win on Thursday in Denver. After trailing for much of the game, the Nuggets used a fourth-quarter surge to earn the victory and stay unbeaten at home during the postseason at 8-0. They are 2-3 on the road. The Lakers (43-39), the seventh seed, are 8-6 in the playoffs, including 6-0 at home.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles leads the all-time regular-season series 113-76, and holds a 25-10 edge in postseason matchups. Los Angeles is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 222.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Lakers picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach. Hartstein also excels in NBA, especially when picking Denver Nuggets games. Over the past 95 Denver matchups, he is 56-36-3 against the spread ($1,645 for $100 players). Anybody following those NBA picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Lakers vs. Nuggets and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Lakers:

Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -5.5

Nuggets vs. Lakers over/under: 222.5 points

Nuggets vs. Lakers money line: Nuggets +210, Lakers -260

DEN: The Nuggets are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games against a team with a winning straight-up record

LAL: The Lakers are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four conference finals games.

Nuggets vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover

Small forward LeBron James has been red hot and has narrowly missed a triple-double in each of the last three postseason games, and has registered a double-double in both matchups with the Nuggets. In Game 2, James scored 22 points and dished out 10 assists, while grabbing nine rebounds. He scored 26 points, grabbed 12 boards and had nine assists in Game 1. In 14 playoff games this year, James is averaging 23.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 37.7 minutes of action.

Power forward Anthony Davis has three consecutive double-doubles and is coming off an 18-point and 14-rebound effort in Game 2 on Thursday. In the series opener, he put forth a monster effort with 40 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Davis has 11 double-doubles this postseason. In 14 playoff starts, he is averaging 22.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver center Nikola Jokic keeps racking up the postseason triple-doubles, and is coming off his fourth in a row after scoring 23 points, grabbing 17 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists in Game 2 of the series. In Game 1, he registered 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists. In 13 playoff games, Jokic is averaging 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists. He also was dominant in the conference semifinals. In the series-clinching 125-100 win over Phoenix, he had 32 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals. Jokic averaged 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists in the second round.

Point guard Jamal Murray has been on fire this series, and is coming off a double-double with 37 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists and four steals in Game 2. In the opener, he had 31 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. He has upped his game in the postseason, and is averaging seven-plus points more per game than he did in the regular season. In 14 playoff games, Murray is averaging 27.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 38.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lakers vs. Nuggets picks

Hartstein is leaning Over on the total, and he has identified a critical X-factor he says makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can find out what it is, and see which side of the Nuggets vs. Lakers spread to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Lakers vs. Nuggets, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who has returned over $1,645 to $100 players over his last 95 Denver Nuggets picks, and find out.