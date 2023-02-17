A new slam dunk champion will be crowned when four aerial acrobats take flight in the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk contest on NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung, New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III and New York Knicks center Jericho Sims are set to participate in the contest that historically has launched the careers of several players.

The Slam Dunk will be the third and final event on All-Star Saturday Night, which begins at 8 p.m. ET and also includes the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. Martin is the slight +220 favorite (risk $100 to win $220) in the latest 2023 Slam Dunk contest odds. He is followed by McClung (+240), Sims (+275) and Murphy (+300). Before making any 2023 Slam Dunk contest picks or All-Star weekend predictions, you need to see the picks and best bets from SportsLine's NBA expert Mike Barner.

A respected NBA Fantasy expert, both seasonlong and daily, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

Barner's expertise has been on full display over a wide sample. Over the past three seasons at SportsLine, Mike has crushed sportsbooks with a 425-343-12 record, returning $4,416 to $100 bettors on against-the-spread picks. He also has an incredible feel for NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2021, Barner correctly picked Anfernee Simons to win the Slam Dunk contest. Anybody who followed Barner's picks has seen some big returns.

One shocker: Barner is fading McClung, even though he is the one of the favorites, at +240. At the time he was selected to participate in the contest, McClung was playing for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers' G League affiliate. He has since signed a two-way contract with Philadelphia.

Barner doesn't like that McClung will be facing players who have been dunking in the NBA all season. "McClung has provided some exciting dunks in the G League, but he'll have his work cut out for him competing against three more established players," Barner told SportsLine. Barner prefers another player over McClung. You can see who to back here.

Barner's Slam Dunk contest winner is a player he describes as "explosive."

NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds, top contenders

Kenyon Martin Jr. (+220)

Mac McClung (+240)

Jericho Sims (+275)

Trey Murphy III (+300)