The NBA All-Star break starts in earnest on Friday as the league converges on Indianapolis for a three-day extravaganza. The NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with Saturday's main events held at Lucas Oil Stadium. The evening slate will consist of the Skills Challenge, the Slam Dunk contest and the 3-Point Contest. Competing in the 3-Point Contest will be eight of the world's best shooters, including last year's champion Damian Lillard, who is now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The hometown hero is the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who also happens to be one of the favorites.

The NBA 3-Point Contest at Lucas Oil Stadium is the second event of All-Star Saturday, with the overall festivities set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. The betting favorite is Lillard at +410, followed by Haliburton at +450. Trae Young (+550) and Malik Beasley (+650) are next on the odds board, with Lauri Markkanen (+700), Karl-Anthony Towns (+700), Donovan Mitchell (+750) and Jalen Brunson (+750) all going off at +700 or higher. Before making any 2024 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to see the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Alex 'PropStarz' Selesnick.

2024 NBA 3-Point Contest predictions

One player PropStarz is fading: Haliburton of the hometown Pacers. He is among the top 3-point shooters in the league, connecting on 3.2 threes per game. He is also connecting on 40% of his 3-point shots, and is a 40.6% 3-point shooter in his first four seasons in the league. Haliburton is scoring a career-high 21.8 points, and is coming off a game at Toronto in which he hit 5 of 9 3-pointers (55.6%), and is capable of being red hot at any time. His most prolific game this season was when he hit 9 of 15 threes in a game at Atlanta on Nov. 21.

However, Selesnick knows with such a difficult field, Haliburton may be fighting an uphill battle. The soon-to-be 24-year-old may feel the pressure to perform in front of the home crowd, and has the fifth-best 3-point accuracy mark among the entrants this season. See who to pick here.

2024 NBA 3-Point Contest participants, odds

Damian Lillard +410

Tyrese Haliburton +450

Trae Young +550

Malik Beasley +650

Lauri Markkanen +700

Karl-Anthony Towns +700

Donovan Mitchell +750

Jalen Brunson +750