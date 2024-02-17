On Saturday, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton aims to become the first player in history to win the 3-Point Contest in the city in which he plays. Haliburton headlines an eight-player field for the 2024 3-Point Contest as part of NBA All-Star Weekend. The field also includes two former champions in Damian Lillard (2023) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2022). In addition, seven of the eight shooters are 2024 NBA All-Star selections, including Trae Young and Jalen Brunson.

The 3-Point Contest 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium is the second event of All-Star Saturday, with the overall festivities set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Lillard is the betting favorite at +420, with Haliburton listed at +440 in the latest 2024 3-Point Contest odds. Young is next at +600, while the rest of the participants -- Towns, Brunson, Malik Beasley, Lauri Markkanen and Donovan Mitchell are all +700. Before making any 2024 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to check out the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Matt Severance.

2024 NBA 3-Point Contest preview

This is an impressive field of 3-point contenders, making it complicated to see the winner with eight shooters involved. Severance sees better value elsewhere than he does on Lillard as the betting favorite, but Lillard is capable of winning the event as we saw in 2023. He ranks in the top five all-time in career NBA 3-pointers, with two of the top 20 single seasons in history with 275 3-pointers in 2020-21 and 270 3-pointers in 2019-20.

Still, Lillard is battling the past, as no 3-point shooter has repeated in the event since 2007-08. In addition, Young has the most 3-pointers of any player in the eight-man field, and Towns is a career 40% 3-point shooter with a 2022 win in the 3-point contest. Haliburton will have the crowd behind him in Indianapolis with elite shooting talent, and red-hot Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is shooting 40.1% over the last four seasons from 3-point range. See who to pick here.

How to make 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest picks

2024 NBA 3-Point Contest participants, odds

Damian Lillard +420

Tyrese Haliburton +440

Trae Young +600

Malik Beasley +700

Lauri Markkanen +700

Karl-Anthony Towns +700

Donovan Mitchell +700

Jalen Brunson +700