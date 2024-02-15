The NBA All-Star break begins on Friday, with the eyes of the basketball world pivoting to Indianapolis for a three-day spectacle. Some of the NBA's All-Star Weekend will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with Saturday's marquee events held at the large facility of Lucas Oil Stadium. The evening includes the Skills Challenge, Slam Dunk contest, and the Starry 3-Point Contest, with eight of the best shooters in the world competing for the long-range shooting crown. Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton headline the 3-Point Contest field, as Lillard is the reigning champion and Haliburton is the local favorite as the superstar guard of the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA 3-Point Contest at Lucas Oil Stadium is the second event of All-Star Saturday, with the overall festivities set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Lillard is the betting favorite at +475, with Haliburton listed at +550 in the latest 2024 3-Point Contest odds. Trae Young, Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns are listed at +600, with Lauri Markkanen at +650 and Donovan Mitchell at +700. Before making any 2024 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to check out the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past two NBA seasons, Matt has returned $3,215, and he is 104-55 in his last 159 selections, returning more than $1,880 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, Severance has set his sights on the 2024 3-Point Contest and just locked in his picks and NBA All-Star Weekend predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks.

Top 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest predictions

Damian Lillard is one of two previous winners in the eight-player field, and the seven-time All-NBA guard is one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in NBA history. He ranks in the top five all-time in career 3-pointers, and Lillard is No. 3 among active players in career makes from long distance. He also owns two of the top 20 seasons in NBA history in total 3-pointers, and Lillard is capable of getting scorching hot at any moment.

However, Severance knows that this is a very difficult field, and Lillard could be fighting a difficult battle. No one has repeated as the 3-Point Contest champion since Jason Kapono in 2007-08, and Lillard has the worst 3-point accuracy mark (34%) among the entrants this season. He has made fewer than 36% of 3-point attempts over the last two seasons combined, and contenders like Haliburton, Young, Brunson, and Towns have been more accurate in recent months. See who to pick here.

How to make 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest picks

Now, Severance has analyzed the 2024 3-Point Contest from all angles. He's surprisingly fading Lillard, acknowledging he is the betting favorite. Instead, Severance sees tremendous value in a different competitor. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest, and what critical X-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine right now to get Saturday's 2024 3-Point Contest pick, all from the SportsLine expert who has returned $3,215 for $100 bettors over the last two NBA seasons, and find out.