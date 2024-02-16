The biggest names in the NBA will gather for their annual midseason celebration when the league conducts the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This year, the game will feature the return of the classic Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup and the traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters. Gone are the days of captains picking teams and the Elam Ending format in which the game ended when one team reached or surpassed the final target score. The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the East, while LeBron James is the captain of the West.



Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The West is a 3-point favorite in the latest West vs. East odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 362.5. Before you make any East vs. West picks or NBA All-Star Game predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine expert Matt Severance has to say, given his mastery of NBA picks.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the 2021-22 and 2022-23 NBA seasons, he returned $3,504. He also is 108-57 (+1924) on his last 165 NBA picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Severance has locked in on the All-Star Game from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for All-Star Game:

West vs. East spread: West -3

West vs. East over/under: 362.5 points

West vs. East money line: West -148, East +126

West: LeBron James is the all-time leader in All-Star Game points (426)

East: Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks third in the league in scoring (31.1 points per game)

Why the West can cover

James has a history of success in the All-Star Game. The 39-year-old James, who will be playing in his record 20th All-Star Game, is the all-time leader in All-Star points (426), minutes (521), field goal attempts (345) and field goals made (178). He also has been named the game's MVP three times.

In addition, the West will face an East squad that will be missing one of its key players. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid will be out for at least three more weeks while recovering from surgery on his left meniscus. The loss of Embiid is significant as he was having another MVP-caliber season prior to the injury.

Why the East can cover

Antetokounmpo is having a MVP season. The versatile big man ranks third in the league in scoring (31.1 points per game), sixth in rebounding (11.4) and ninth in field goal percentage (61.1). He has carried Milwaukee to third place in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, the Raptors' Scottie Barnes is having the best season of his career. The 2022 Rookie of the Year has improved his stats across-the-board this year, including scoring (15.3 to 19.9), rebounding (6.6 to 8.1), assists (4.8 to 5.9), steals (1.1 to 1.2) and blocks (0.8 to 1.5).

How to make All-Star Game picks

Severance has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

