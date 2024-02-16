The 2024 NBA All-Star Game features a return to the classic East vs. West format, as the league has moved on from captains picking the rosters. Fans, coaches and media members voted on the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starting lineups, with the fan vote being weighted at 50%. The East will be without one of their starters, as Joel Embiid is injured. The West is a 3-point favorite in the latest 2024 NBA All-Star Game odds, while the over/under is 362.5.

While the West has more proven superstars on its roster, the East has a roster full of younger players looking to make a statement. Which side should you back with your 2024 NBA All-Star Game bets? SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NBA betting advice and NBA score predictions needed to make the best 2024 NBA All-Star Game picks possible.

Their team of experts include Matthew Severance (108-57 NBA run), Alex Selesnick (158-95 NBA), and Bruce Marshall (50-34-1 NBA). Severance's NBA picks on SportsLine returned more than $3,500 for $100 bettors over the 2021-22 and 2022-23 NBA seasons. He also is 108-57 (+1924) with his last 165 NBA picks. Selesnick has been crushing his NBA prop picks, going 158-95 over his last 253 picks.

Top 2024 NBA All-Star Game predictions

One of the NBA All-Star Game score projections is from Matt Severance, who is 108-57 (+1924) with his last 165 NBA picks. He is predicting the West beats the East in a 174-170 thriller.

The West comes into this game with multiple players who are perennial NBA MVP candidates, including Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. They also have one of the best players in league history on their side in LeBron James, giving them a stacked lineup. In fact, their lineup is so strong that Stephen Curry is coming off the bench.

The East has several first-time starters in their lineup, and they are going to be without one of their best players, Joel Embiid, who appeared to be on track for a second consecutive NBA MVP award prior to his injury last month. His replacement, Bam Adebayo, could have trouble slowing down Jokic, especially with so many deadly shooters spacing the floor. Severance expects the West to come out on top in a game that is lower scoring than usual due to the return of the East vs. West format. See the rest of the experts' NBA score projections here.

2024 NBA All-Star Game odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 18

2024 NBA All-Star Game

East vs. West (-3, 362.5)

8 p.m. ET