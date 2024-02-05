The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is fast approaching, with all the festivities set for Feb. 16-18 in Indianapolis. As usual, the action will begin with the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, followed by the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night, before the 2024 All-Star Game closes the show on Sunday.

As the showcase approaches, players are starting to make commitments for the All-Star events, and we recently learned the All-Star Game rosters. Here's a look at who will be involved in All-Star Saturday Night:

Skills Challenge

The league has switched up the Skills Challenge on a regular basis and no format has been announced for this year's event. Each of the last two years featured a team event, but it's unclear if that will continue in Indy.

Participants

3-Point Contest

There's been little change to the 3-Point Contest since it's first appearance at All-Star Weekend in 1986. Five racks are set up around the arc with five balls each. Regular balls are worth one point, while "money balls" are worth two. In addition, there are two deep shots positioned on the wings that are worth three points each. While there has not been an official announcement yet, there's no reason to expect any surprises this year.

Participants

Slam Dunk Contest

Many view the Slam Dunk Contest as the true main event of the weekend, and it certainly was last year when Mac McClung stole the show. He's been invited back even though he's playing in the G League, but has not made a commitment yet. Regardless of who's involved, the classic format features four dunkers who get two dunks each in the first two round. The two players with the highest combined score advance to the championship round, where they're each throw down two more slams.

Participants

And here's a look at the rosters for the 2024 Rising Stars Game:

Rising Stars game rosters