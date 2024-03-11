The playoff chase is heating up in the NBA, but four teams are beginning to separate themselves as the favorites to lift the trophy according to the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds. The Boston Celtics are the current favorites to win the 2024 NBA Finals at +230. Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston has the best record in the NBA and the Celtics hold a comfortable lead atop the Eastern Conference standings. The West, meanwhile, is jumbled at the top with the Thunder, Timberwolves, Nuggets and Clippers fighting for the No. 1 seed with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Nuggets are the defending champions and they're listed at +420 according to the latest 2024 NBA Championship odds. The Clippers (+500) and Bucks (+700) are the only two other teams drawing single-digit odds. Should your 2024 NBA futures picks include backing one of the favorites, or are you better picking a team like the Suns (+1800), Thunder (+2000) or Timberwolves (+2500)? Before making any basketball picks or 2024 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA odds, picks, and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
In addition to betting on the winner of the 2024 NBA Finals, bettors can also bet on NBA player futures, which include the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year, and more.
Betting on NBA futures is a big part of the overall handle for the sport and the odds to win the 2024 NBA Championship is one of the most popular wagers. The odds are constantly changing, so in order to get the best price available, bettors need the most up-to-date information available.
2024 NBA Championship favorites
Boston Celtics (+220): The Celtics have a commanding lead atop the Eastern Conference standings thanks to the stellar play of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics made the NBA Finals in 2022, eventually losing to the Golden State Warriors 4-2. Boston has been spectacular at home this season and they'll be tough to beat in a four-game series in the NBA playoffs. Tatum, Brown, and Co. will look to lead the Celtics to their first championship since 2008.
Denver Nuggets (+420): The defending champions are led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Jokic leads the league in triple-doubles this season as he continues to be a mismatch for opposing teams on a nightly basis. The Nuggets will rely heavily on the experience they picked up last season and they look to win their second NBA title in franchise history.
Los Angeles Clippers (+500): The Clippers have never won an NBA title, but with the likes of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they have a real shot at winning the title in 2024. Leonard is a two-time NBA Finals MVP, so he has the experience needed to lead the Clippers to new heights. Los Angeles has been to the playoffs a total of 17 times in its 54 seasons.
Milwaukee Bucks (+700): The Bucks made a major splash this offseason by signing Damian Lillard, an 8x NBA All-Star. Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo form one of the league's most lethal combinations and they'll be a formidable foe in the postseason. The Bucks won the title in 2021 with Antetokounmpo taking home the NBA MVP award.
2024 NBA Championship longshots
Minnesota Timberwolves (+2500): The Timberwolves were dealt a blow after Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, which will require surgery. He'll be sidelined for the foreseeable future, but Minnesota's squad is still loaded with savvy veterans like Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley and explosive playmakers like Anthony Edwards. If Towns can return for a postseason run, the Timberwolves will be a dangerous team to face in the NBA playoffs.
Philadelphia 76ers (+3500): The 76ers have struggled mightily without reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid in the lineup. Embiid underwent a procedure on his left meniscus on Feb. 6 but is slated to be evaluated soon. If he's back and playing healthy heading into the playoffs, bettors could be handsomely rewarded if they lock in the 76ers to win the NBA Championship at 35-1.
Miami Heat (+4000): The Heat have a ton of experience making deep runs in the NBA playoffs. Last year, Miami became the second team in NBA history to make the finals after entering the postseason as a No. 8 seed. Jimmy Butler has led Miami to two NBA Finals in four years and he's played in 114 playoff games in his career.
Los Angeles Lakers (+4000): Los Angeles won the NBA Finals in 2020, the Lakers' 17th championship in franchise history. The Lakers are led by the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both players are dominant, but the Lakers will need the likes of Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell to step up if they want to make a deep run in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
2024 NBA Championship odds
Boston Celtics +230
Denver Nuggets +420
Los Angeles Clippers +500
Milwaukee Bucks +700
Phoenix Suns +1800
Oklahoma City Thunder +2000
New York Knicks +2300
Minnesota Timberwolves +2500
Cleveland Cavaliers +2700
Dallas Mavericks +3000
Philadelphia 76ers +3500
Miami Heat +4000
Los Angeles Lakers +4000
Golden State Warriors +4200
New Orleans Pelicans +6500
Sacramento Kings +6500
Indiana Pacers +10000
Orlando Magic +24000
Atlanta Hawks +24000
Chicago Bulls +49000
Utah Jazz +49000
Houston Rockets +75000
Brooklyn Nets +95000
Washington Wizard s+100000
Portland Trail Blazers +100000
Charlotte Hornets +100000
Toronto Raptors +100000
San Antonio Spurs +100000
Detroit Pistons +100000
Memphis Grizzlies +100000
2024 NBA Player Futures
2024 NBA MVP odds
Nikola Jokic -145
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +240
Luka Doncic +550
Giannis Antetokounmpo +1600
Jayson Tatum +2200
Kawhi Leonard +19000
Jalen Brunson +34000
Stephen Curry +34000
Anthony Edwards +3400
2024 NBA Most Improved Player odds
Tyrese Maxey -700
Coby White +1100
Jalen William +1900
Alperen Sengun +2300
Jonathan Kuminga +3200
2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year odds
Rudy Gobert -800
Victor Wembanyama +1100
Jarrett Allen +2100
Bam Adebayo +3500
Anthony Davis +5500
NBA Rookie of the Year odds
Victor Wembanyama -1400
Chet Holmgren +150
Scoot Henderson +50000
Jaime Jaquez +50000
Derek Lively +50000
Brandon Miller +50000
Brandin Podziemski +50000