The NBA regular season may be winding down, but now is the perfect time to lock in your picks to win the 2024 NBA Finals. The Denver Nuggets are the defending champions and in the mix to represent the Western Conference in the 2024 NBA Championship. However, Nikola Jokic and company will have to stave off several serious contenders if they want to hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy for the second consecutive season. The West is loaded with talented teams, including the surprising Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, it's the Boston Celtics who are the current favorites to win the 2024 NBA Finals. The Celtics are the clear-cut No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the latest 2024 NBA Championship odds list Boston as the +220 favorites (risk $100 to win $220) to win it all. Should your 2024 NBA futures picks include backing the Celtics or Nuggets, or are you better picking a team like the Clippers (+500), Bucks (+700) or Timberwolves (+2500)? Before making any basketball picks or 2024 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA odds, picks, and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

In addition to betting on the winner of the 2024 NBA Finals, bettors can also bet on NBA player futures, which include the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year, and more.

Betting on NBA futures is a big part of the overall handle for the sport and the odds to win the 2024 NBA Championship is one of the most popular wagers. The odds are constantly changing, so in order to get the best price available, bettors need the most up-to-date information available.

2024 NBA Championship favorites

Boston Celtics (+220): The Celtics have a commanding lead atop the Eastern Conference standings thanks to the stellar play of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics made the NBA Finals in 2022, eventually losing to the Golden State Warriors 4-2. Boston has been spectacular at home this season and they'll be tough to beat in a four-game series in the NBA playoffs. Tatum, Brown, and Co. will look to lead the Celtics to their first championship since 2008.

Denver Nuggets (+420): The defending champions are led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Jokic leads the league in triple-doubles this season as he continues to be a mismatch for opposing teams on a nightly basis. The Nuggets will rely heavily on the experience they picked up last season and they look to win their second NBA title in franchise history.

Los Angeles Clippers (+500): The Clippers have never won an NBA title, but with the likes of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they have a real shot at winning the title in 2024. Leonard is a two-time NBA Finals MVP, so he has the experience needed to lead the Clippers to new heights. Los Angeles has been to the playoffs a total of 17 times in its 54 seasons.

Milwaukee Bucks (+700): The Bucks made a major splash this offseason by signing Damian Lillard, an 8x NBA All-Star. Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo form one of the league's most lethal combinations and they'll be a formidable foe in the postseason. The Bucks won the title in 2021 with Antetokounmpo taking home the NBA MVP award.

2024 NBA Championship longshots

Minnesota Timberwolves (+2500): The Timberwolves are one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. Minnesota is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but oddsmakers aren't currently giving the Timberwolves a realistic shot at winning the title. The Timberwolves are stacked with talent, including Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, making this a dangerous team to face in the NBA playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers (+3500): The 76ers' title hopes rely on the health of superstar Joel Embiid. The reigning NBA MVP had surgery to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee in February. If he's back and playing healthy heading into the playoffs, bettors could be handsomely rewarded if they lock in the 76ers to win the NBA Championship at 35-1.

Miami Heat (+4000): The Heat became the second team in NBA history to make the finals after entering the postseason as a No. 8 seed last year. The Heat have made the NBA Finals in two of the last four seasons, proving Erik Spoelstra's men have what it takes to make a deep run in the postseason.

Los Angeles Lakers (+4000): Led by LeBron James, the Lakers are fighting for their playoff lives heading into the final stretch of the regular season. James became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points earlier this season and he's won four NBA titles in his career. If the Lakers sneak into the 2024 NBA playoffs, James could lead the Lakers to their 18th NBA championship.

Get picks, exact score predictions, player projections, DFS advice, and more for every NBA game from SportsLine's advanced computer model, which is up has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons right here.

2024 NBA Championship odds

Boston Celtics +220

Denver Nuggets +420

Los Angeles Clippers +500

Milwaukee Bucks +700

Phoenix Suns +1800

Oklahoma City Thunder +2000

New York Knicks +2300

Minnesota Timberwolves +2500

Cleveland Cavaliers +2700

Dallas Mavericks +3000

Philadelphia 76ers +3500

Miami Heat +4000

Los Angeles Lakers +4000

Golden State Warriors +4200

New Orleans Pelicans +6500

Sacramento Kings +6500

Indiana Pacers +10000

Orlando Magic +24000

Atlanta Hawks +24000

Chicago Bulls +49000

Utah Jazz +49000

Houston Rockets +75000

Brooklyn Nets +95000

Washington Wizard s+100000

Portland Trail Blazers +100000

Charlotte Hornets +100000

Toronto Raptors +100000

San Antonio Spurs +100000

Detroit Pistons +100000

Memphis Grizzlies +100000

2024 NBA Player Futures

2024 NBA MVP odds

Nikola Jokic -145

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +240

Luka Doncic +550

Giannis Antetokounmpo +1600

Jayson Tatum +2200

Kawhi Leonard +19000

Jalen Brunson +34000

Stephen Curry +34000

Anthony Edwards +3400

2024 NBA Most Improved Player odds

Tyrese Maxey -700

Coby White +1100

Jalen William +1900

Alperen Sengun +2300

Jonathan Kuminga +3200

2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year odds

Rudy Gobert -800

Victor Wembanyama +1100

Jarrett Allen +2100

Bam Adebayo +3500

Anthony Davis +5500

NBA Rookie of the Year odds

Victor Wembanyama -1400

Chet Holmgren +150

Scoot Henderson +50000

Jaime Jaquez +50000

Derek Lively +50000

Brandon Miller +50000

Brandin Podziemski +50000