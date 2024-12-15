The 2024 NBA Cup is down to its final three. The Bucks -- who knocked off the Hawks in Saturday's first semifinal -- Thunder and Rockets are the final teams standing in Las Vegas in the league's second annual in-season tournament. Eight teams made the knockout stage after round-robin group play that involved all 30 NBA teams. The Magic, Knicks, Mavericks and Warriors were knocked out in the quarterfinals earlier in the week.

The NBA Cup semifinals and finals are taking place at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas. The championship game will be Tuesday night.

The Lakers won the inaugural tournament last season (then called the in-season tournament), and the Bucks are the only team to make the semifinals both years. Here's how the NBA Cup works.

The quarterfinals featured one notable upset, as Trae Young an the Hawks knocked off the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. They also featured a controversial finish as the Rockets beat the Warriors thanks to a late foul call during a scramble for a loose ball.

"I'm pissed off. I wanted to go to Las Vegas," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "We wanted to win this Cup. We aren't going because of a loose ball foul 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line. I've never seen anything like it in my life. That was ridiculous."

The 2024 NBA Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule is below.

2024 NBA Cup bracket

NBA

2024 NBA Cup knockout schedule, scores

Quarterfinals



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Bucks 114, Magic 109

Thunder 118, Mavericks 104

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Hawks 108, Knicks 100

Rockets 91, Warriors 90

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14

Bucks 110, Hawks 102

Rockets vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m. (ABC/fubo)

Final

Tuesday, Dec. 17